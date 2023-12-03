White Ferns' batting depth outside star trio remains an area of concern

White Fern Georgia Plimmer bats during a T20 against Bangladesh at Dunedin’s University Oval last December.

First T20: White Ferns v Pakistan; Where: University Oval, Dunedin; When: Sunday 1pm; Coverage: Live on TVNZ, live blog on Stuff from 12.30pm.

ANALYSIS: If Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, and Amelia Kerr had weary shoulders, you wouldn’t blame them.

The trio, along with the retired Amy Satterthwaite, who played her last international in March 2022, have been carrying the White Ferns with the bat for some time.

Take away their contributions, especially in recent years, and it would be grim stuff for a side, who have struggled at pinnacle events – outside the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where they finished third.

The White Ferns’ summer of cricket begins with the first of three T20s against Pakistan in Dunedin on Sunday, which will be followed by three ODIs. A five-match T20 series and three ODIs against England in March-April will be the real gauge for the side this season.

The question of where the White Ferns’ runs will come from outside the ‘big three’ of Devine, Bates, and Kerr, remains as pertinent as ever. Just as pressing is the head-scratcher of when the team’s next batting star will emerge, who consistently delivers and takes the pressure off their gun trio.

Time is ticking with Bates, who is 36, and Devine, 34, at the back end of their distinguished careers. They have been legends for many years, but will leave a giant void when they eventually step away from international cricket.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Suzie Bates, left, and Sophie Devine have been batting cornerstones for the White Ferns for years, but what happens when they retire?

Kerr, who will miss Sunday’s opening T20 after competing for the Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash final on Saturday, is younger at 23. She should continue to be an influential figure for the next decade and beyond.

Players like Maddy Green (1180 ODI career runs at 23.60), Bernadine Bezuidenhout (167 ODI runs at 13.91 for South Africa and New Zealand), and Brooke Halliday (510 ODI runs at 24.28) have shown flashes of their batting skills. Scoring important runs on a regular basis at international level has been a struggle, however.

They have combined for just eight ODI half-centuries between them with Green scoring the lone ton of her 64-match ODI career against minnows Ireland in 2018.

Halliday has yet to play this summer since joining Auckland from Northern, due to a foot injury, and wasn’t considered for the Pakistan series.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Youngster Georgia Plimmer is viewed as a key future player for the White Ferns.

The country’s most exciting young women’s batter looks to be Wellington’s Georgia Plimmer, 19, who made her White Ferns debut last year.

Plimmer showed why she is so highly rated last Saturday, belting 147 in a Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 50-over match against Northern Districts. She struck 11 fours and a six in her 139-ball knock.

She was in the runs again on Thursday, scoring 52 for the New Zealand XI in a warm-up T20 against Pakistan.

Plimmer hasn’t exactly set international cricket alight so far though. She averages just 13.80 from nine ODIs and 9.11 from 18 T20Is.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images White Fern Georgia Plimmer bats against South Africa in a T20 World Cup match in Paarl in February.

White Ferns head coach Ben Sawyer was encouraged by what he had seen from Plimmer. Her first domestic ton was a positive step forward, he said.

“The one thing we’ve asked from all our White Ferns is to go back to HBJ (Hallyburton Johnstone Shield) and dominate those competitions. To see her score 140 is exactly what we want, but more importantly, I think it’s a great confidence boost. Just positive affirmation for her of all the work she’s doing.”

The White Ferns’ batting stocks have not been helped by the loss of Auckland’s Lauren Down, who is sitting out the 2023-24 season for personal reasons, not being contracted to Auckland or New Zealand.

Down has displayed glimpses of her ability since debuting internationally in 2018, scoring 90 against Australia in April 2021, and an unbeaten 64 against India last year.

Lee Warren/Getty Images Kate Anderson was rewarded with a first White Ferns contract after a monster summer with the bat for Canterbury.

The major batting mover last summer was Kate Anderson, who flourished in her first season with Canterbury after shifting south from Northern.

The 27-year-old was a run-scoring machine for the Magicians, scoring the most runs in the women’s Super Smash T20 competition (536 at 59.55, strike rate: 115). Anderson also hit the fourth most HBJ Shield runs (343 at 42.87, which included a century).

She was rewarded with her first White Ferns’ contract in June and travelled with the side for their tour of South Africa in September.

Worryingly, a look at the domestic run-scoring charts from last season doesn’t reveal too many batting saviours.

Joseph Johnson/Photosport Canterbury's Kate Anderson celebrates a T20 Super Smash half-century against the Central Hinds last summer.

Four of the five top run-scorers in last summer’s HBJ Shield are either retired (Satterthwaite and Katie Perkins), or have been tried at international level and are on the outer (Kate Ebrahim and Jess Watkin).

Satterthwaite, Central’s Natalie Dodd and Wellington’s Rebecca Burns all featured in the top five run-scorers for last season’s Super Smash, alongside White Ferns Anderson and Bates. Dodd and Burns have previously played for New Zealand, but don’t appear to be on the national radar.

Central’s Mikaela Greig is the top run-scorer through four rounds of the HBJ Shield (232 at 77.33), followed by Plimmer (186 at 46.50) and Green (168 at 168). Allrounder Greig, 28, who bowls offspin, has yet to play for New Zealand.

AT A GLANCE:

White Ferns squad to play Pakistan: Sophie Devine (c), Kate Anderson, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson (T20I only), Izzy Gaze (ODI & 1st T20I), Maddy Green, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.