Outplayed White Ferns crash to Pakistan in historic T20 defeat

At University Oval, Dunedin: New Zealand 127-6 off 20 overs (Maddy Green 44no off 28 balls, Suzie Bates 28 off 30; Fatima Sana 3-18 off 4 overs) lost to Pakistan 132-3 off 18.2 overs (Shawaal Zulfiqar 41 off 42, Aliya Riaz 25 off 12; Sophie Devine 2-23 off 3) by 7 wickets. Click here for full scoreboard.

The White Ferns’ summer of cricket is off to an inauspicious start after they fell to their first-ever T20 loss against Pakistan.

In damp, cold and windy conditions in Dunedin, the White Ferns won the toss and elected to bat in front of a small crowd of 430 hardy fans on Sunday.

However, a steady fall of wickets meant the White Ferns failed to build any momentum with the bat in a performance that raises more questions about where the runs will come from when Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates retire.

Pakistan then reached their target with relative ease, with Aliya Riaz hitting Jess Kerr for a six to claim the winning runs with 10 balls to spare.

Captain Devine was unhappy with all aspects of their game after she won the toss.

“Credit to Pakistan, they adapted to the conditions and we never had enough runs on the board. Then with the ball, we’ve spoken at length about the lengths that we want to bowl, and we didn’t execute it. So, a really disappointing day for us,” Devine told TVNZ.

That boundary emphasised the difference between the sides, and New Zealand will have to regroup quickly before they meet again in Dunedin on Tuesday in game two of the three-game series.

The White Ferns had previously won all eight T20 games against Pakistan, while their record in ODIs is 13 wins and just one loss.

On what they needed to improve on, Devine said: “Just adjust our lengths. We were too short, gave them width, pretty much everything we spoke about not doing, we did.”

Earlier, White Ferns openers Bernadine Bezuidenhout and Bates got off to a solid start, but Bezuidenhout then picked up the pace with back-to-back boundaries.

However, Bezuidenhout was dismissed by a superb catch on the boundary by Omaima Sohail just as she was really warming into her work.

The White Ferns’ early innings was also defined by some frantic running between the wicket as the home side worked hard for every run available.

Kate Anderson’s wicket was the next to fall, just one delivery after she had survived an inside edge that raced away for four runs.

Anderson was clean-bowled by the outstanding Fatima Sana, misjudging a delivery that stayed low as she attempted to lift it over the leg side.

If Anderson’s dismissal merely threatened to halt the White Ferns’ momentum, then Suzie Bates’ wicket confirmed it.

Bates fell for 28 – Fatima Sana’s third scalp – as Pakistan sensed the game was suddenly there for the winning, with the visitors showing plenty of hustle in the field despite the unfamiliar and inclement weather.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Pakistan’s Fatima Sana celebrates after taking the wicket of Kate Anderson at University of Otago Oval.

Sophie Devine came in with something of a salvage job required, but even the veteran couldn’t dig the White Ferns out of a deepening hole.

Trying to up the pace, Devine was caught in the deep off another slower delivery that hugged the pitch, and the White Ferns were in real trouble at 80-4.

Georgia Plimmer’s stumping for just four runs added to the pressure on the White Ferns. There are high hopes for the exciting Wellington teenager, but she was caught well down the wicket by the bowling of Nida Car and wicketkeeper Najiha Alvi did the rest after an initial fumble.

Maddy Green held the innings together with 44 off 28 balls, but the White Ferns struggled to 127-6 to open the door for Pakistan.