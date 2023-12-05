White Ferns icon Suzie Bates says crack at second Olympics in 2028 has crossed her mind

Suzie Bates will have University Oval in Dunedin renamed in her honour on Tuesday.

Second T20: White Ferns v Pakistan; Where: University Oval, Dunedin; When: Tuesday 1pm; Coverage: Live on TVNZ, live blog on Stuff from 12.30pm.

Suzie Bates admits that the readmission of cricket into the Olympics at the LA Games in 2028 has piqued her interest, and the White Fern will assess how she feels after the next big pinnacle event on the horizon – the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2024.

Bates represented New Zealand in basketball at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, so pushing through to Los Angeles in 2028 in a different sport would put an exclamation mark on what has already been a storied sporting career.

The 36-year-old Dunedinite will have University Oval temporarily renamed ‘Suzie Bates Oval’ in her honour for the second T20 international against Pakistan on Tuesday, but said she did let her mind wander forward when cricket’s Olympics place was confirmed.

“Look, I did,” she said. “I think I was like, ‘How old will I be’?

“Maybe I don't need to say that out loud, but it did cross my mind.

“I just feel so fortunate that in the sports that I've played, I've been able to go to an Olympics and play at a Commonwealth Games [T20 in Birmingham in 2022].

“I guess to go to another Olympics for a different sport would be pretty special, but I am definitely not putting any huge aspirations on that yet.”

There is clearly a lot of water to flow under the bridge before another Olympics bid becomes a reality, but Bates provided an insight into how she planned for the future at this stage of her career.

“It used to be around World Cups, which when I first started was every four years. Now, they seem to be every other year,” she said.

“At the moment, the 2024 World Cup in Bangladesh is the next event myself and the team are preparing for.

“I think I've learnt at my age to not get too far ahead because you know how things can change so quickly, and the game is very fickle.

“...And I think after every pinnacle event at my age, you sit back, you check your body, ‘How am I feeling’?

“You check your mind, ‘How are you feeling?’ And you ask how much you've got left.

“For me, the answer has always been that I have more left than me. So, until that answer is no, that's when I guess I'll know.”

Bates also said, somewhat ruefully, that she was far smarter about managing her body than she was a decade ago.

“It's a shame you get a lot smarter and wiser,” she said. “If only at 25 I thought like this.

1 NEWS An upcoming series holds extra significance for the player, Michelle Prendiville reports.

“But [the body] is really good, and considering the amount of cricket I've played this year.

“There's always a few niggles and with my shoulder there's constant maintenance, but I'm feeling pretty good.

“I haven't missed a game in ... I don't know how long.”

In the immediate future, wild horses wouldn’t be able to keep Bates away from the second game against Pakistan on Tuesday, which will double as an opportunity for her to acknowledge the friends and family who helped her along the way.

Bates’ experience will also be badly needed by the White Ferns, who are up against a Pakistan side that is growing in confidence.

“I think with how yesterday [Sunday] went, the focus is fully on just preparing for the game tomorrow [Tuesday] and making sure that we play a lot better than we did yesterday,” Bates said.