How to watch the Black Caps' second test against Bangladesh

Kane Williamson scored test century No 29 in the Black Caps’ first test loss to Bangladesh.

The Black Caps couldn’t have scripted a worse start to the new World Test Championship cycle.

Thumped by 150 runs against Bangladesh in the opening match of the two-test series, Tim Southee’s side will be desperate for a bounce-back showing in Dhaka, starting on Wednesday.

Lose, and not only would New Zealand suffer a test series defeat to Bangladesh for the first time. Their World Test Championship final hopes would be virtually over before they had barely begun, if they weren’t already, after the surprise loss.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second match.

Second test: Black Caps v Bangladesh. Where: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka When: December 6-10, 4.30pm daily (NZ time). Coverage: Live streamed on ThreeNow, live updates on Stuff.

Squads

Black Caps: Tim Southee (capt), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Hasan Murad.

Mosaraf Hossain/AP Bangladesh celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell on day five of the first test.

More reading

Where it's gone wrong for the Black Caps since their World Test Championship win

The group the Black Caps now have a fight to avoid joining

New Black Caps star sets IPL auction base price as bidding war looms

How the Black Caps could salvage the series versus Bangladesh

Black Caps thumped by Bangladesh

TAB odds

New Zealand: $1.95

Draw: $3.70

Bangladesh: $3.20

Mosaraf Hossain/AP New Zealand captain Tim Southee bowls during the fourth day of the first test against Bangladesh.

Weather

Warm weather – highs between 24degC and 29 degC are forecast for the five days with the possibility of some rain on the first and third days of the match.

History

Played 18; New Zealand 13 wins, Bangladesh two wins, three draws

Recent test results between the sides

November 2023 in Sylhet: Bangladesh won by 150 runs

January 2022 in Christchurch: New Zealand won by an innings and 117 runs

January 2022 in Tauranga: Bangladesh won by eight wickets

March 2019 in Wellington: New Zealand won by an innings and 12 runs

March 2019 in Hamilton: New Zealand won by an innings and 52 runs