Former Black Cap Lou Vincent has lifetime cricket ban lifted

Lou Vincent was banned from all sanctioned cricket in 2014.

Former Black Cap Lou Vincent says he feels fortunate he can return to cricket after his lifetime ban from the game was lifted on Friday night.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) banned him for life in 2014 after he admitted breaching the ECB's anti-corruption rules.

“I made a terrible mistake many years ago which I’ll deeply regret for the rest of my life, and I remain very sorry for the harm I caused,’’ he said in a statement released by New Zealand Cricket on Friday night.

“Being able to return to the cricket environment means the world to me and I feel very fortunate to again have that opportunity.’’

Vincent, 45, said he looked forward to supporting and helping the game at a community level in the years ahead and would attend cricket matches with his family.

In a ruling announced on Friday night, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s disciplinary arm agreed to revise the penalties so that he can participate and be involved in cricket matches at, or below domestic level.

The changes take immediate effect.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Lou Vincent in action against Australia at the MCG in 2007.

Vincent thanked the ECB cricket discipline committee and Gerald Elias CBE KC, as well as the International Cricket Council, New Zealand Cricket, the New Zealand Cricket Players Association and the many other organisations who supported him throughout the appeal process.

“It’s meant so much to me on a personal level. It’s also important for me to acknowledge and thank my lawyer Chris Morris, whose guidance and support over many years is something I’ll never forget,” he said in a statement.

The ECB said “Elias CBE KC on behalf of the Cricket Discipline Commission had decided to revise the life ban imposed in June 2014 on Mr Vincent, so that he is now permitted to participate and be involved in cricket matches at or below the level of domestic cricket with immediate effect.

“This decision was reached following careful consideration of the specific circumstances of Mr Vincent’s case and the supporting evidence and representations from a number of major cricket stakeholders including the International Cricket Council, New Zealand Cricket and the England and Wales Cricket Board and a host of others.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Former Black Cap Lou Vincent talks about how he ended up living in Lumsden (first published on May 27, 2023).

They said the decision was taken in light of Vincent’s conduct following his sanction, namely full and frank admissions and the fullest disclosures, immediate and total co-operation with cricket and civil authorities in various parts of the world; and participation in anti-corruption education programmes for New Zealand Cricket and the ECB.

Last month, his former coach John Bracewell said while the ex-test opener clearly erred, he should be given a second chance.

“People make mistakes – and Lou made a huge mistake, and I think he realises that,” Bracewell said.

NZCPA chief executive Heath Mills welcomed the ruling.

“The penalties have been particularly hard on Lou and he’s shown a lot of humility in owning his mistakes and setting about making amends,” he said in a statement.

“I’m pleased the authorities have recognised his contribution to the fight against match fixing and also, his ongoing efforts to educate players and administrators around the world on anti-corruption.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Lou Vincent against Sri Lanka in a test at the Basin Reserve.

NZC chief executive Scott Weenink said his organisation supported the relaxation of Vincent’s penalty.

“We’re pleased for Lou,” he said in a statement. “He made a mistake but he’s part of our cricket family and we want to support him and stand by him.

“Lou’s given a lot to the game, not least in helping spread the anti-corruption message over the past decade, and it’s good and right that he can be more involved again.”

Weenink said NZC wanted to thank the ECB, CDC, and the ICC for their understanding, and also acknowledge the hard work undertaken behind the scenes by the NZCPA, and Chris Morris.

“It says something about Lou that so many people wanted to help him,” he said. “It’s a good decision, and we’re all very grateful.”