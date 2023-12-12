Chris Cairns walks into pub in latest steps of recovery after heart attack and spinal injury

Chris Cairns has shared the latest steps of his recovery, walking into a pub.

Chris Cairns has walked into a pub for the first time in more than two years in the latest steps of his recovery after suffering a heart attack and a spinal injury.

The former Black Caps all-rounder shared footage of the moment he entered a pub on crutches on his Instagram on Monday. He was grimacing but smiled when resting his hand on a table.

“Day 1 of many that lie ahead…what a team…I’m so blessed and cannot thank you all enough,” he said, with the hashtags “not done yet” and “how you endure”.

The video was captioned “So... a Kiwi walks into a pub (after two-and-a half f...... years!!!)”.

The 53-year-old suffered a life-threatening heart attack in 2021 that left him on life support in a Sydney hospital.

He started walking with the aid of crutches and has used a wheelchair since a subsequent stroke in his spine from one of his four open-heart surgeries.

Several months later, he was diagnosed with bowel cancer – just a week after being discharged from hospital in Canberra.

Cairns played 62 tests, 215 ODIs and two T20Is for the Black Caps between 1989 and 2006.

Unsure if he would ever be able to walk again, Cairns has been journaling his recovery on social media, sharing footage of him walking with assistance.