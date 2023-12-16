Is new Black Cap Josh Clarkson the biggest hitter in New Zealand cricket?

Former Black Caps batter gives the inside word on his Central Stags team-mate, one of the hardest hitters of a cricket ball in the country.

First ODI: Black Caps v Bangladesh; Where: University Oval, Dunedin; When: Sunday, December 17, 11 am start; Coverage: Live on TVNZ Duke, Live updates on Stuff from 10:30am.

Central Stags coach Glenn Pocknall has compared Josh Clarkson’s power-hitting pyrotechnics to two of the Black Caps’ best – Martin Guptill and Corey Anderson.

Allrounder Clarkson is set to make his New Zealand debut in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, starting on Sunday in Dunedin.

The 26-year-old has hammered on the Black Caps’ white ball selection door for several seasons and finally gets his chance to impress. He was unlucky to miss out against Sri Lanka at the end of the last home summer with several frontline players heading to the IPL.

Clarkson was a standout for the Stags last season, blasting an unbeaten 111 from 78 balls and capturing three wickets in their Ford Trophy 50-over final win over Canterbury. He was the sixth leading Super Smash T20 run-scorer, hitting 258 runs from eight innings with two 50s and a strike rate of 164.

Clarkson's ability to take apart an attack and belt the ball a long way has been a feature of his batting.

Pocknall rated Clarkson and Black Caps’ team-mate Finn Allen, who has switched back to Auckland from Wellington this summer, as the two most potent strikers domestically.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Central's Josh Clarkson winds up in a T20 Super Smash match against Wellington at the Basin Reserve in December 2021.

Clarkson was a special talent with Pocknall putting him in the same power hitting company as former Black Caps Guptill and Anderson.

“He’s definitely up there with those guys. It would be quite cool if it was something you could measure [in New Zealand].

“He can certainly hit a long ball and anywhere near those guys. He’s probably taller than both of those guys and he’s incredibly strong as well. You add those two things and having a very fast swing through the ball that gives him his power.”

Pocknall knows full well what Clarkson can do.

Kerry Marshall/Photosport Central Stags' Josh Clarkson goes on the offensive in last season’s Ford Trophy one-day final against Canterbury.

He was a source of frustration in his former role as Wellington Firebirds coach and someone Pocknall was desperate to see the back of.

Pocknall recalled one match at the Basin Reserve where Wellington had CD in strife, but Clarkson and Doug Bracewell rescued the Stags, lifting them to victory.

“The things that stood out from that innings were his ability to hit straight, hitting straight down towards that Adelaide Road end, hitting sixes onto that bank.

“It’s quite vivid in my memory actually, because it’s one of those games where we were on top for 90% of the game.”

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Central's Josh Clarkson puts just as much work into his bowling as his strong suit, power hitting.

Clarkson has overcome serious injury to fulfil his Black Caps’ dream.

Three years ago, he underwent elbow surgery, undergoing Ulnar nerve release surgery to prevent further damage to the nerve. Early in his career, he had two stress fractures in his back, having surgery in 2017.

Born in Christchurch, he moved to Blenheim when he was nine, spending his first two years of high school at Marlborough Boys’ College. Clarkson then shifted to Nelson, attending Nelson College for his final three years of school.

These days, he lives in Te Awamutu in the Waikato with his partner, but has remained loyal to the Stags, who he debuted for in October 2015.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Josh Clarkson is regarded as one of the best fielders in New Zealand cricket.

Cricket has always been his No 1 sporting passion. Chris Cairns and South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, two hard-hitting allrounders, were his favourite cricketers growing up, along with Brendon McCullum and Ross Taylor.

He was a member of the New Zealand under-19 Cricket World Cup squad to Bangladesh in 2016, alongside future Black Caps Allen, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, and Ben Sears.

“Ever since I was little I’ve had my eyes on playing for the Black Caps. I never really second guessed myself. I was always pretty driven to reach that goal and to finally reach that goal it’s pretty special,” he said.

Father Andy and Clarkson’s uncles would be at University Oval to hopefully witness his New Zealand debut.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Central Stags allrounder Josh Clarkson is set for a Black Caps’ ODI debut against Bangladesh.

Whacking the ball over the boundary rope had long been something the 1.91m Clarkson loved to do.

He reckoned his longest six came in his second T20 match for Central in 2015 against Auckland at New Plymouth's postage stamp-sized Yarrow Stadium.

“I think it was off [legspinner] Tarun Nethula. It was a straight six. That was up there with the biggest I’ve hit ... Hopefully over 100m.”

Stags strength and conditioning coach Kendall Malcolm had been crucial in helping Clarkson fine tune his power hitting game.

Kerry Marshall/Photosport Josh Clarkson celebrates bringing up his century in last season’s Ford Trophy final against Canterbury.

He and team-mates did “batting combines” where he would use a heavier bat (about 1.4kg) in the nets to utilise different muscles.

Other exercises included going straight from a heavy bat to a normal bat (about 1.2kg), or hitting balls in the nets when he was fatigued to replicate tiredness in a match situation.

“I think I’ve always been a bit taller than everyone and as I’ve got older I’ve got stronger and worked on my power a little bit. I think I’ve always had it and it helps with having longer levers and being quite tall.”

While his big hitting attracts headlines, Clarkson viewed himself as a genuine allrounder and put just as much time and energy into his bowling – he is a right-arm medium pacer.

The last two summers, he felt he’d made major inroads with the ball, picking up important wickets and providing greater variations. He took nine Ford Trophy wickets last season at 18.66 with an economy rate of 4.8.

“I’ve had that confidence back in my body again which is key for me. Going overseas to the UK and playing club cricket last winter [for Preston Nomads CC in Sussex] and just playing all year round it’s helped me massively.”

Pocknall described Clarkson as a humble, quietly spoken individual, who let his play on the field do the talking.

Making the step-up to international cricket would not faze him, he said.

“He can pull the trigger at any stage of the innings and for him that’s probably the big challenge, understanding when he can hit the ball for six or whether he can decide to hit it along the ground.

“Unlike a lot of players, he can hit the ball for six at will at times. It’s understanding when to do that and when to play the safe option down the ground.”

AT A GLANCE:

Black Caps ODI squad:

Tom Latham (c), Adi Ashok (matches two and three) Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi (match one), Will Young.