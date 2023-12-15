White Ferns hold on in thriller against Pakistan to win ODI series

At Hagley Oval, Christchurch: Pakistan 220 in 50 overs (Fatima Sana 90no from 104 balls, Natalia Pervaiz 39 from 73; Sophie Devine 3-25 from six overs, Fran Jonas 2-36 from seven overs) lost to White Ferns 221-9 off 48.5 overs (Maddy Green 83 from 96 balls, Suzie Bates 74 from 91 balls, Lea Tahuhu 21no from 26 balls; Ghulam Fatima 4-47 from 10 overs) by one wicket.

Toss: New Zealand elected for field

The White Ferns have overcome a batting meltdown to secure an ODI series win over Pakistan.

Lea Tahuhu saved her team’s blushes with a pivotal unbeaten 21 as New Zealand snuck home by one wicket with seven balls left in Christchurch on Friday.

New Zealand looked to be cruising to their target of 221 at Hagley Oval, but capitulated with the bat, losing six wickets for 43 runs.

Tahuhu at her Hagley home and No 11 Fran Jonas got New Zealand to their target in a thrilling finish, registering the winning runs off a wide.

Pakistan deserve plenty of credit for the way they fought back with the ball, almost pulling off an unlikely victory. The sides meet again at Hagley in the final ODI on Monday.

New Zealand appeared to be easing to victory with Suzie Bates and Maddy Green combining for a 142-run third wicket stand. The White Ferns were 155-2, but the wickets then fell rapidly as Pakistan sniffed victory.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Maddy Green top scored for the White Ferns in their tense win over Pakistan with 83.

Bates and Green would have been livid at themselves for allowing Pakistan back into the match.

Legspinner Ghulam Fatima was superb for Pakistan, taking 4-47 from her 10 overs, bringing her side back into the match.

New Zealand were in complete control with Bates and Green at the crease, but they both fell in quick succession – fuelling hope for Pakistan.

Green and Bates added 142 for the third wicket, but when they both went, panic set in and the White Ferns imploded. One of the set duo had to get New Zealand home.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Pakistan celebrate the dismissal of Suzie Bates in New Zealand's run chase on Friday.

Bates moved to third on the all-time list for women's ODI runs with a quick single to go to 29, surpassing West Indies’ Stafanie Taylor (5519).

Only India’s Mithali Raj (7805) and England’s Charlotte Edwards (5992) have scored more runs than Bates, who debuted in 2006.

Bates fell to a leading edge for 74, opening the door for Pakistan. They should have had two in two balls, but Fatima put down Georgia Plimmer first ball off her own bowling.

Green looked like she was heading for her second ODI ton, but fell softly, skying one up in the air when she was set on 83.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Suzie Bates batted impressively for the White Ferns at Hagley Oval on Friday.

When Green went, the White Ferns were 172-4 with plenty of work still to do and their experienced batters back in the team viewing area.

Pakistan would have been elated to see the back of Bates after she struck 108 in Tuesday’s opening ODI in Queenstown.

Promoted to opening with Bernadine Bezuidenhout sliding down the order after hurting her hand fielding, Melie Kerr went five balls into the run chase.

Kerr chopped on having hit Fatima Sana for a boundary the previous ball, giving Pakistan a vital early wicket.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Pakistan's Fatima Sana celebrates the early wicket of New Zealand’s Melie Kerr.

They were jubilant soon after when captain Sophie Devine fell in reckless fashion at a stage where she didn’t need to take any risks.

Devine bats aggressively, but she would have been filthy, skying one up to mid-off, throwing her wicket away, giving Sana a double breakthrough.

It was silly stuff from Devine, considering she’d been fortunate the ball before top edging behind the wicket for four. Television replays suggested Sana narrowly overstepped, but the umpires missed it and there was no reprieve for Devine.

With plenty of time to build an innings and Bezuidenhout battling an injury, the White Ferns needed their captain to bat sensibly, rather than blasting quickfire runs.

At 35-4, it looked like Pakistan might fold quickly with the bat, but stand-in captain Sana and Natalia Pervaiz, playing her first ODI in five years, frustrated the White Ferns.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Stand-in captain Fatima Sana was outstanding with the bat for Pakistan, hitting an unbeaten 90.

Pakistan had 22-year-old Sana to thank for getting them to 220 with a masterful 90 not out – the highest score of her 34-match ODI career.

Devine became just the second White Fern to take 100 ODI career wickets, joining team-mate Tahuhu (107), when she had Fatima caught off the final ball of the innings. She finished with 3-25 from six overs, picking up two wickets in the final over.

As the sun shone down and baked the wicket, scoring became easier for Pakistan.

Sana and Pervaiz combined for a 90-run fifth wicket stand, punishing any loose deliveries and batting sensibly.

Molly Penfold produced the breakthrough, trapping Pervaiz in front for 39, ending a threatening partnership.

Sana wasn’t done there, continuing her impressive batting with wicketkeeper Najiha Alvi, generating a 65 run-stand, until Jonas struck twice in three balls.

The White Ferns would have been disappointed to concede 18 wides in Pakistan’s innings, albeit in blustery bowling conditions. Devine committed seven alone, while Penfold and Hannah Rowe were guilty of four apiece.