Black Cap Daryl Mitchell goes to Chennai for $2.7m in Indian Premier League auction

Black Caps batter Rachin Ravindra says it's 'surreal' hearing crowds chant his name at the Cricket World Cup in India

The latest Black Cap to earn a multi-million dollar Indian Premier League deal won’t be short on familiar company next March.

Daryl Mitchell will line up for the Chennai Super Kings after being bought for INR 14 crore (NZ$2.7 million) at the premier Twenty20 competition’s annual player auction on Tuesday.

That will make him not only a team-mate of fellow Black Caps Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner, who were both retained by the defending champions.

But also a team-mate of Rachin Ravindra, who was bought by Chennai for INR 1.8 crore (NZ$350,000) earlier in the auction.

Lockie Ferguson was the third Black Cap acquired, going to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 2 crore (NZ$390,000).

Ashwini Bhatia/AP Black Caps batter Daryl Mitchell will play for the Chennai Super Kings in next year’s Indian Premier League.

Chennai are coached by former Black Caps captain Stephen Fleming and will be led by former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who remains the Super Kings’ leader even as he approaches his 43rd birthday.

Mitchell tied current Black Caps T20 captain Kane Williamson as the second-most expensive New Zealander ever secured in the IPL.

Williamson was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 14 crore ahead of the 2022 edition of the competition, which began in 2008.

He was released a year later and picked up by the Gujarat Titans for INR 2 crore, though he only played one match for them last season before suffering a serious knee injury.

Seamer Kyle Jamieson was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 15 crore (NZ$2.9 million) ahead of the 2021 IPL.

While he played nine matches that year, Jamieson opted against putting his name forward for the 2022 edition. He was signed by Chennai last year, but never played while sidelined after back surgery, then after being released went unwanted on Tuesday.

In a video posted on Chennai’s social media accounts, Mitchell said “a huge thank you” to their fans “for allowing me to be a part of your family and pull on the yellow jersey”.

“I’m also excited to play with Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner as well as Rachin Ravindra now, as fellow Kiwis.

“And also learn off MS and play under Flem and experience what it is to be part of the Chennai changing room.

“[I’m] really looking forward to being part of this group”.

In his own video, Ravindra said he was “very excited to be part of the IPL for the first time”.

“I’ve obviously talked a lot to a lot of the Kiwi boys that have been involved and they sing the praises of it in terms of the intensity of the crowd and the fanfare and hype that surrounds it.”

Aijaz Rahi/AP Black Caps Rachin Ravindra will join the Chennai Super Kings for next year’s Indian Premier League.

“It’s pretty special, so I’m really excited to experience it all”.

Mitchell and Ravindra’s first IPL contracts come after they were the Black Caps’ two leading performers at the recent one-day international Cricket World Cup, played in India in October and November.

Ravindra finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer after emerging as a surprise star for the Black Caps, scoring three centuries, while Mitchell finished as the fifth-highest, scoring two centuries, both of them against the hosts.

The Super Kings are the most successful side in IPL history, having won five titles.

Conway, Santner and Williamson were three of five Black Caps who already had IPL deals for 2024 ahead of Tuesday’s auction, which was held in Dubai. Glenn Phillips, at Hyderabad, and Trent Boult, at Rajasthan Royals, were the other two.

The record for the most expensive IPL player ever was broken twice this year.

First when Australian seamer Pat Cummins went to Hyderabad for INR 20.50 crore (NZ$4 million), then when his international team-mate Mitchell Starc went to the Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 24.75 crore (NZ$4.8 million).

The 2024 IPL season is set to run from late March to the end of May, ahead of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States that will begin on June 4.

Black Caps in the 2024 IPL

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner

Gujarat Titans: Kane Williamson

Rajasthan Royals: Trent Boult

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Lockie Ferguson

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Glenn Phillips