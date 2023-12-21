Georgia Plimmer plays key role as Wellington Blaze beat Otago Sparks in Super Smash

The wicket of Otago Sparks captain Suzie Bates was a key one for the Wellington Blaze as they began their Super Smash campaign with a win.

At the Basin Reserve, Wellington: Wellington Blaze 140-8 (Georgia Plimmer 41 off 37; PJ Watkins 4-28 off 4) beat the Otago Sparks 117 all out in 19.2 overs (Suzie Bates 25 of 22; Leigh Kasperek 3-25) by 23 runs. Click here for the full scoreboard.

Georgia Plimmer played a key role as the Wellington Blaze began their Twenty20 Super Smash campaign with a win over the Otago Sparks at their Basin Reserve home.

The White Ferns batter made an unbeaten 41 off 37 balls to lift her side to 140-8 after they were sent in by Sparks captain Suzie Bates, her international team-mate.

TVNZ The Wellington Blaze beat the Otago Sparks by 23 runs in their Twenty20 Super Smash opener.

Spinners Leigh Kasperek and Melie Kerr then did the bulk of the work as the Blaze kept the Sparks in check, finishing with 3-25 and 2-17 from their respective sets of four overs.

Bates was the leading scorer for Otago, but only mustered 25 off 22 balls before she was bowled by a Jess Kerr delivery that crashed into the stumps off her pads.

The Sparks were 41-1 at the end of the six-over power play following that dismissal, but slid to 61-3 after 10 overs as Kasperek and Melie Kerr picked up their first wickets.

With five overs to go, the visitors needed 46 off 30 balls, as the asking rate slowly but steadily rose.

Once Melie Kerr ran out Felicity Robertson at the non-striker’s end for 24 off 20, their hopes quickly faded.

Wickets fell steadily during the Blaze’s innings, with left-arm seamer PJ Watkins taking 4-28 from her four overs.

Rebbecca Burns made 20 off 16 as the home side made a fast start, but the task of seeing them through to an imposing score fell to Plimmer.

The big moment

Melie Kerr’s run-out of Robertson in the 16th over. There was a bit of good fortune involved as Hayley Jensen hit the ball straight back to her, with her team-mate already advanced down the pitch. The dismissal robbed the Sparks of a set batter just when they needed to launch.

Best with the bat

Plimmer scored 16 more runs than any other batter. Her innings might only have featured three boundaries – all of them fours – but by hanging around she enabled the Blaze to compile a winning total.

Best with the ball

Melie Kerr made an immediate impact when she struck with her second delivery, getting Bella James caught in the deep. In only conceding 17 runs from her four overs, she ramped up the pressure on the Sparks.

The big picture

The Blaze’s win means they join the Canterbury Magicians on three points at the top of the table.

They are next in action on Christmas Eve on Sunday, hosting the Auckland Hearts at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The Sparks are next in action on Boxing Day on Tuesday, away against the Magicians at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The women’s Super Smash continues on Friday with the Northern Brave hosting the Central Hinds at Seddon Park in Hamilton.