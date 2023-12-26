One-handed catch helps Otago Sparks sneak past Canterbury Magicians in Super Smash

Felicity Robertson's one-handed catch helped the Otago Sparks sneak home over the Canterbury Magicians in the T20 Super Smash.

At Hagley Oval, Christchurch: Canterbury Magicians 109-6 (Izzy Sharp 32 off 36; PJ Watkins 2-8 off 2) lost to the Otago Sparks 110-7 (Bella James 26 off 23; Frankie Mackay 1-16 off 4, Lea Tahuhu 1-16 off 4) by three wickets. Click here for the full scorecard.

The Otago Sparks snuck home in a Twenty20 Super Smash thriller against the Canterbury Magicians at Hagley Oval on Boxing Day.

With a single still needed, Eden Carson lifted the final ball of their chase over the crowded infield to secure a three-wicket win in the battle between the two South Island rivals.

John Davidson Caitlin Blakley and Felicity Robertson celebrate the latter’s one-handed catch to dismiss Canterbury Magicians batter Natalie Cox.

Earlier, Felicity Robertson turned a six into a wicket, when Natalie Cox hit the penultimate ball of the Magicians’ innings down to long-on.

The former White Fern’s one-handed grab proved crucial for the Sparks in the final analysis, as the Magicians only added two off the delivery that followed to finish on 109-6.

Openers Suzie Bates (23 off 27) and Bella James (27 off 26) made 53 off 49 balls for the first wicket to get the Sparks halfway to their target, but both departed in the space of three balls in the ninth over.

The equation was 57 off 71 at that point, but as no-one really took charge of the chase and wickets continued to fall, the contest became tighter and tighter.

Magicians captain Frankie Mackay claimed the wicket of Caitlin Blakely off the first ball of the final over, leaving the Sparks needing five off five.

But Carson and PJ Watkins kept their cool and ticked off a run a ball to get their side home.

Opener Kate Anderson earlier made 24 off 24 for the Magicians after the Sparks sent them in, while Izzy Sharp made 32 off 36, with Watkins taking 2-8 off two overs.

The big moment

Carson came up trumps by hitting the final ball over the crowd of close-in fielders to score the winning run, though it probably shouldn’t have come down to the wire like that.

Best with the bat

A joint award to Bates and James, who got the Sparks off to a strong enough start that their later wobbles didn’t prove fatal to their hopes of leaving Christchurch with a win.

Best with the ball

Watkins only bowled two overs, but her two wickets played a big part in keeping the Magicians in check.

The big picture

The Sparks’ win makes them the fourth team to get on the board this season and moves them up to fourth, while the Magicians remain in second.

The Sparks are next in action on Thursday, hosting the Wellington Blaze at Molyneux Park in Alexandra for what will be their second meeting in seven days.

The Magicians are next in action on Saturday, away against the Central Hinds at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth.

The women’s Super Smash continues on Wednesday with the Hinds hosting the Northern Brave at Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North.