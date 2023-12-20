$14,220 per delivery: The crazy numbers behind Starc and Cummins' record IPL deals

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins both received record IPL deals in quick succession in this year’s player auction.

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins will earn more money bowling two balls in India next year playing franchise cricket than for five days of hard work in a baggy green.

Cummins’ golden year continued on Tuesday night, with the Australian captain snaring an eye-watering AU$3.67 million contract (NZ$4m) to play with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in next year’s Indian Premier League.

Made official at 7.45pm AEDT (9.45pm NZDT), during the IPL’s “mini” auction in Dubai, it was the most expensive contract in IPL history – a record that lasted just 91 minutes before another Australian star recorded an even more stunning pay day.

Cummins’ great mate and Australian teammate Mitchell Starc smashed his skipper’s contract record by almost a million dollars less than two hours later.

Starc’s fresh deal with the Kolkata Knight Riders is worth a whopping AU$4.43 million (NZ$4.8m) and was the talk of the cricket world on Tuesday evening.

It has been eight years since Starc bowled a ball in the IPL, having instead prioritised international cricket.

In 2018, Starc signed for AU$1.8m (NZ$1.9m) with Kolkata but didn’t play a game due to injury.

The Knight Riders have gone all out for Starc and will certainly hope he is ready to feature in all 14 of their regular season matches.

If Starc played in each of those games – and Kolkata didn’t make finals – the left-armer would pocket a stunning AU$316,429 (NZ$341,299) per match.

While Starc is a handy lower order batsman, he’s ultimately being paid the big bucks for his potent inswingers.

If Starc bowled the full allotment of four overs every game, he would take home AU$13,184 (NZ$14,220) for every legal delivery that came out of his left hand.

That’s AU$79,107 (NZ$85,324) for every over in the IPL. Many Australians wouldn’t earn that in a year.

For context, Starc and his Australian teammates receive about AU$15,000 (NZ$16,800) for Test match payments.

While dates haven’t been confirmed for next year’s IPL, the tournament will reportedly run from March 23 to May 29.

If it is indeed a 67-day window, Starc will make AU$66,119 (NZ$71,316) for every 24-hour block during the tournament.

He’ll earn AU$2755 (NZ$2972) per hour throughout the 10 weeks.

Starc’s decision to not play in the IPL for the past eight seasons has certainly whet the appetite of franchises who have been desperate to have him on their roster.

Playing hard to get has paid off in the most handsome way possible for the 33-year-old, who is showing no signs of slowing down.

It is a similar story for Cummins, who announced in November last year he would skip the 2023 IPL tournament in a bid to prioritise his international commitments.

There was no shortage of interest this time around, with Cummins earning a slight increase on the AU$3.16 million (NZ$3.41m) he pocketed at the 2020 auction.

Cummins will earn approximately AU$262,000 (NZ$282,592) for each game and AU$10,900 (NZ$11,757) every time he sends down a delivery.

A breathtaking 14-ball half century in the 2022 tournament would have also added to the value of Cummins’ new deal.

The other new Aussie millionaire is Travis Head, who was also snapped up by the Sunrisers on a contract worth AU$1.22 million (NZ$1.32m)

Head and Cummins probably owe Australian assistant and Sunrisers head coach Daniel Vettori a couple of beers when they get together next.

David Warner, who plays for the Delhi Capitals, tried to congratulate Cummins and Head by sharing an Instagram post from the Sunrisers, his former team. Warner then realised he’d been blocked on multiple social media platforms by Head and Cummins’ new team.

The fickle nature of IPL auctions was on full display when Josh Hazlewood’s name was mentioned straight after Starc’s extraordinary contract had been confirmed.

Starc’s opening bowling partner went unsold, despite bagging 20 wickets and finishing sixth on the leading wicket-takers list at last year’s tournament.

However, Hazlewood would have been likely to miss the latter stages of the tournament due to the birth of his first child.

Steve Smith and Josh Inglis went unsold.