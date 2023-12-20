Why Cricket Australia dropped Mitchell Johnson from speaking gigs at Perth test

David Warner (L) has been criticised by former fast bowler Mitchell Johnson (R), who was banned from speaking gigs at the Australia-Pakistan test in Perth.

Speed demon Mitchell Johnson was pulled from speaking at two Cricket Australia functions during the Perth test amid the fallout from his vitriolic column slamming David Warner.

The governing body made the call to take Johnson out of the guest speaking jobs in the days leading into the game due to concerns over the tone and personal nature of his criticism of Warner and chief selector George Bailey.

“Mitchell is one of Australia’s most celebrated bowlers, but we felt on this occasion it was in everyone’s best interests that he was not the guest speaker at the CA functions,” a CA spokesperson said.

CA is adamant Johnson was not censored, but the governing body took proactive steps to ensure their players were not upset by the former paceman turned columnist speaking at an official function run by their employer.

Johnson had been selected to speak through an agency organising the function, but CA did not sign off on his appearance in light of his fiery column, in which he slammed Warner for not accepting responsibility for the ball-tampering scandal, and nominating his retirement date while out of form.

The opener said in June he planned to hang up his beloved baggy green cap after the Sydney test in the new year, provided he had scored enough runs to still be in the side.

SKY SPORT After a classy knock David Warner celebrated with his trademark leap and then turned his attention to the media.

Warner was banned from international cricket by CA for 12 months, stripped of the vice-captaincy and given a permanent leadership ban for his role in the saga.

Johnson later admitted he regretted parts of his column, including the quip that “Bunnings would sell out of sandpaper” during Warner’s farewell test tour.

The left-arm pace ace emerged second best in his scrap with Warner, who guaranteed himself fairytale finish at his home ground in Sydney by hitting 164 which set up Australia’s heavy victory over Pakistan.

Warner celebrated his century, his second from his past 45 Test innings over almost three years, by putting his finger to his lips in a gesture directed at the commentary box. Warner’s wife Candice sent out a “shush” emoji on social media moments after the batter’s ton.

“You saw what it was. A nice little quiet shush,” Warner said last week.

Though it was widely believed to be a retort directed specifically at Johnson, Warner said this was not the case.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Mitchell Johnson of Australia is congratulated by teammate David Warner after dismissing James Anderson of England in a 2014 Ashes test.

“No, it’s anyone who wants to write stories about me and tries to get headlines. That stuff does not bother me,” Warner said.

“It is just the fact that I have to go out there, do what I have to do, and I am allowed to celebrate how I want.”

When asked if he would attempt to mend fences with Johnson, a teammate in Australia’s 2013-14 Ashes whitewash and 2015 World Cup win, Warner referred to former coach Justin Langer’s comments about the “unwritten rule” of former players not criticising each other in public.

Johnson was contacted for comment.