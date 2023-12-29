Controversial dismissal swings Boxing Day test in Australia's favour as they beat Pakistan by 79 runs

Captain Pat Cummins snares five wickets including a controversial dismissal on day four at the MCG.

The controversial dismissal of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan swung the Boxing Day test in Australia’s favour late on day four at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pakistan required 98 runs to win with five wickets remaining when Rizwan, set on 35 and having been involved in a 59-run partnership with Agha Salman, was dismissed after the third umpire upheld a review for caught behind after the initial not out decision on field.

Rizwan attempted to evade a short ball from Pat Cummins but the ball hit the lower part of his right arm on the way through to keeper Alex Carey. The third umpire adjudged it to have flicked the wrist band of his glove, but Rizwan was adamant it had hit higher up.

He was furious with the decision and had to trudge off, and it triggered a collapse of 5-18 as Cummins and Mitchell Starc cleaned up the tail with a barrage of short balls to secure a 79-run win and secure the series 2-0 with a game to play.

While commentators were split, former ICC umpire Simon Taufel felt the footage suggested there was enough evidence to give Rizwan out.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates the wicket of Aamer Jamal of Pakistan.

“For me, conclusive evidence was the ball on top of that wristband attached to the glove, with the spike (on Snicko). Very comfortable from where I'm sitting that Richard Illingworth the third umpire had conclusive evidence to overturn that decision.”

Cummins ended the innings with 5-49, completing a 10-wicket haul for the match, while Starc ended with 4-55.

It was Cummins who stood up earlier, claiming the crucial wicket of his opposing captain Shan Masood (60), before tea.

Cummins took his fourth scalp of the second innings just minutes later, dismissing Aamir Jamal (0).

At seven wickets down, Australia opted to take the extra 30 minutes in a bid to complete the match on Friday instead of coming back for day five.

It was a rollicking end to one of the great MCG tests, with Pakistan fighting harder than many touring nations usually do on Australian soil.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan star Babar Azam looked about to explode after a difficult start to the series.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan was dismissed in controversial circumstances.

But on 41, the former skipper was bowled by another classic delivery – this time by Josh Hazlewood.

Babar's stumps were rattled in the first innings by Cummins, who produced a seaming "dream ball", and Hazlewood's wicket was just as good.

Earlier, Carey provided a crucial 53 for Australia on day four, helping the hosts set Pakistan 317 to win in the final innings.

Arriving at the crease late on day three with the test in the balance, Carey was the last man out after what could prove to be one of the defining knocks of the match.

As crucial as the runs were for Australia, it was just as important for Carey.

Dropped from the ODI side just one match into the World Cup in October, the selectors were adamant Carey was an automatic pick for the test team.

But noises from the outside grew around the 32-year-old's form with the bat, despite the wicketkeeper gloving the ball as well as ever.

He had endured a difficult tour of India with the bat earlier this year, before two crucial scores of 66 to start Australia's stint in England.

- with AAP