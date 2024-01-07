Hearts captain Maddy Green withdraws runout appeal in Super Smash match v Magicians

At Hagley Oval, Christchurch: Canterbury Magicians 152-7 off 20 overs (Izzy Sharp 45 off 28, Fatima Sana 33 off 27; Skye Bowden 3-36 off 4, Bree Illing 2-28 off 4) lost to Auckland Hearts 153-6 off 20 overs (Maddy Green 71 off 53; Lea Tahuhu 2-15 off 4) by 4 wickets. Click here for full scoreboard

Would you, too, have withdrawn this appeal?

That was the big question on everybody’s minds after Auckland Hearts captain Maddy Green was put on the spot to make that contentious call early in her side’s thrilling Super Smash win over the Canterbury Magicians in Christchurch on Sunday.

Having won the toss and opted to bat, it looked like the hosts at Hagley Oval had lost their second wicket on the last ball of the third over, when Australian import Sophie Molineux was legitimately runout thanks to a direct hit from Molly Penfold.

However, in dabbing Bree Illing’s delivery to mid-on and taking off for a single, Molineux had then collided with Illing as she got close to the popping crease at the bowler’s end, which left some confusion about whether she would indeed be given out or not.

Somewhat surprisingly, the appeal was rather muted, considering it looked like Illing had not changed her line and interfered with Molineux, who appeared to initiate the contact.

Chris Symes/Photosport Hearts bowler Bree Illing makes an earlier appeal off her bowling.

But it turned out umpire Kim Cotton had a simple decision to make, after turning to Green and asking if she indeed wanted to proceed with the appeal.

The Auckland skipper opted not to, believing it was not in the spirit of the game to have Molineux dismissed in such fashion, even if, asked about the incident on TVNZ at the innings break, Illing pled her innocence.

“I had just turned around to look where the ball was, and I was standing stock-still and she’s run straight into me,” Illing said.

Molineux was on 2 off 2 when the incident occurred, and was dismissed three overs later for 17 off 16, caught, ironically, by Penfold, after two juggles.

Coming in at No 6, Izzy Sharp’s career-best 45 off 28 was a crucial shot in the arm late in the Magicians’ innings, with the 19-year-old getting her side through to 152-7.

And that looked plenty enough when the Hearts stumbled along in their chase, sitting 96-5 off 16 overs, still requiring 57 off 24 balls.

But, with Green playing a superb lone hand in stroking 71 off 53 before being runout in the penultimate over, Auckland kept themselves a slim chance through the final stages, going into the final over requiring 18 off left-arm spinner Molineux.

And Anna Browning (16no off 10) and Josie Penfold (4no off 3) went on to pull off the unthinkable. With two required off the final delivery, Penfold hit to long-on and Browning pulled out a dive as the throw from Missy Banks came in wide.

The big moment

Mark it down as Molineux’s no-ball full-toss second ball of the last over. That gave up a run, an extra ball and a free-hit, which was all oh so valuable to the Hearts.

Best with the bat

Green played quite the captain’s knock for the Hearts, the No 3 staying strong as others fell around her. Particularly powerful down the ground, the experienced White Fern hit eight fours and kept the visitors in with a shot until she was runout in the penultimate over.

Chris Symes/Photosport Hearts captain Maddy Green played a splendid match-winning innings against the Magicians.

Best with the ball

Veteran Magicians pacer Lea Tahuhu claimed an impressive 2-15 off four overs, which included 11 dot balls and both wickets coming via short balls and catches behind.

The big picture

The Hearts move off the bottom of the table, going above the Brave, and now being two points behind the fourth-placed Magicians. The Cantabs are back in action at Hagley on Tuesday against the Brave, while the Aucklanders next face the Brave on Friday, in Mt Maunganui.