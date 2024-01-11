Wellington's Melie Kerr melts Canterbury Magicians in heat at Hagley Oval

At Hagley Oval, Christchurch: Wellington Blaze 154-6 off 20 overs (Melie Kerr 77no off 55, Rebecca Burns 45 off 34; Madeline Penna 3-4 off 2) beat Canterbury Magicians 107-9 off 20 overs (Madeline Penna 25 off 25, Kate Anderson 23 off 21; Melie Kerr 5-10 off 4) by 47 runs.

Canterbury are known as the Magicians in the Super Smash but the only part they had in the Melie Kerr magic show on Thursday evening was a front row seat.

Kerr’s masterclass of wizardry, with both bat and ball, extended the Wellington Blaze’s lead at the top of the Super Smash table with a 47 run win in scorching hot conditions at Hagley Oval.

The White Ferns star struck an unbeaten 77 from just 55 balls in an innings that mixed class with brutal hitting and included 10 boundaries.

With the player of the match medal surely already allocated to the all-rounder, Kerr then set about her work with the ball, claiming her first five-wicket haul in Super Smash cricket.

Earlier, Kerr dismantled a bowling line up that included her White Ferns teammates Lea Tahuhu and Frankie Mackay. She struck four consecutive fours from one Tahuhu over and hit three boundaries from one of Mackay’s.

Kerry Marshall/Photosport Wellington Blaze captain Melie Kerr scored 77 then went on to claim five wickets.

Kerr and Rebecca Burns (45 off 34) put on 75 for the second wicket until Tahuhu rearranged her stumps.

Between them, Burns and Kerr took 19 off the sixth over, bowled by Gabby Sullivan.

As classy as Kerr was, she gifted a number of chances that should have been taken. She was dropped on 28, a simple run out was missed on 29 (from the same ball she was dropped) before being dropped on 62 and surviving a sloppy stumping chance on 72. There were also a couple of slightly more difficult chances that were put down.

Sullivan bounced back by removing Leigh Kasperek with a stunning outfield catch in the final over.

Chasing 157 for victory, Canterbury never got near it. Kerr’s second over was a two-wicket maiden that also included a run out.

Run outs continue to be a problem for Canterbury, who added three more to top the unwanted stat that they have made their own this season.