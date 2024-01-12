Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu hits maiden fifty as Northern Brave beat Auckland Hearts

Chamari Athapaththu led the way with the bat as the Northern Brave defeated the Auckland Heart at Bay Oval.

At Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui: Northern Brave 133-7 off 20 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 58 off 38; Fran Jonas 2-22, Anna Browning 2-23) beat Auckland Hearts 114-7 off 20 overs (Maddy Green 32 off 35; Marama Downes 2-24) by 19 runs. Click here for full scoreboard.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu’s blazing maiden fifty blasted the Northern Brave to a win over the Auckland Hearts that keeps their slim playoff hopes alive in the women’s Super Smash.

A prized recruit, after finishing as the second-highest run scorer in the Big Bash for the Sydney Thunder, the left-hander skilfully and powerfully hit 58 off 38 balls in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

The Brave’s 133-7, after being sent into bat, seemed below par after Athapaththu’s efforts at Bay Oval.

But their bowling attack restricted the Hearts to only eight boundaries in their 20 overs and a whopping 56 dot balls.

The hosts won by 19 runs after excellent, economical spells from seamer Shriya Naidu (1-12), Marama Downes (2-24), Athapaththu (1-28), Jess Watkin (0-19) and Nancy Patel (1-19).

Auckland’s chase started slowly, hitting only four fours after 10 overs – Athapaththu’s spin also claimed the wicket of Izzy Gaze for 1 – while Maddy Green and Prue Catton built a steady partnership after the Hearts were 16-2 in the fifth.

That ended after 46 runs when Catton was caught in the deep off Nancy Patel, leaving Auckland’s chances in the hands of the White Ferns pair of Green and Brooke Halliday.

Green’s run out in the 16th over, with the required rate climbing, was crucial as she exited for 32 off 35 balls after great fielding from Caitlin Gurrey. Green looked primed for a late onslaught and Auckland’s batters collapsed to 114-7 in the final overs.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Chamari Athapaththu scored her first Super Smash fifty for the Northern Brave against Auckland.

Earlier, Brave opener Athapaththu reached her first Super Smash 50 off 32 balls and finished with 10 fours.

She single-handedly had the Brave’s scoring rate hovering at about eight an over while scattering Auckland’s fielders, but she was caught by Prue Catton after a top edge.

Once Athapaththu was gone for 58 in the 13th over for Fran Jonas’ first wicket, the Brave’s momentum sank. They were 88-2 but limped to 133-7 from their 20 overs.

Anna Browning, Jonas, Bree Illing and Josie Penfold combined for Auckland’s wickets, as well as the run out of Patel, when the home side were taking greater risks to eke out as many runs as possible in the final overs.

After Athapaththu, none of her team-mates managed higher than Sam Barriball’s 16 off 23.

Big moment

Catton (28 off 23) was hitting well but was gone in the 11th over the ball after striking a glorious four. It was the beginning of the end of Auckland’s faltering chase.

Best with the bat

Athapaththu passed her previous highest Super Smash score (35) with ease and was in terrific touch with boundaries around the ground.

Best with the ball

Seamer Marama Downes finished with the most wickets for the Brave and bowled a superb line to limit Auckland’s batters.

Big picture

The Brave climb off the bottom of the table and up to fifth with their second win and move above the Hearts, with the two sides on eight points separated only by run rate.

They both remain outsiders for the playoffs because they need to finish inside the top three and trail by eight points.