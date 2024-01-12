Lockie Ferguson on fire with career-best Super Smash figures as Auckland Aces beat Northern Brave

Lockie Ferguson took four wickets as the Auckland Aces beat the Northern Brave at Bay Oval.

At Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui: Auckland Aces 127-2 off 16.3 overs (Sean Solia 67no off 42, Rob O’Donnell 35no off 36) beat Northern Brave 121 all out off 19 overs (Joe Carter 48 off 39; Lockie Ferguson 4-14, Louis Delport 2-30) by eight wickets. Click here for full scorecard.

Lockie Ferguson was on fire with his best Super Smash performance in the Auckland Aces’ comfortable win over the Northern Brave on Friday night.

The speedster took 4-14 from his four overs at Bay Oval – his best figures in the domestic men’s Twenty20 competition – and looks in fine nick ahead of rejoining the Black Caps for this month’s home series against Pakistan.

Ferguson claimed two wickets apiece in each spell as Auckland limited the Brave to 121 and won by eight wickets in Mount Maunganui after a superb partnership between Rob O’Donnell and Sean Solia, who were unbeaten together at the end after sharing 96 runs off 70 balls.

The hosts chose to bat after winning the toss but were all out after 19 overs when Ferguson was on top form with devastating pace at the beginning and end of the Brave’s innings.

The Aces made a steady start but wickets in successive overs in the powerplay left them 31-2, with George Worker (14) and Cole Briggs (17) departing to Kristian Clarke and Scott Kuggeleijn respectively.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Lockie Ferguson claimed his best bowling figures in the Super Smash as Auckland beat Northern Brave.

Without a big target to chase, O’Donnell and Solia played with few risks in guiding the visitors to 59-2 after 10 overs. Solia increased the tempo in the 11th with an enormous six and a classy four.

Solia took the game away from the Brave with two sixes down the ground in the 15th off Kuggeleijn’s bowling and passed 50 the following over with his fourth six. His fifth sealed their success with 21 balls to spare.

Earlier, the Brave were reeling at 29-4 after Ferguson’s opening spell removed Henry Cooper (2) and Jeet Raval (6) cheaply – the latter’s middle stump was knocked over – while Katene Clarke ran himself out.

Kuggeleijn’s promotion to No 3 also failed. He was bowled for a duck by new Black Caps seamer Ben Lister, who was economical with his 1-7 from three overs.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Jeet Raval, in the background, walks off after Lockie Ferguson removed his middle stump.

Joe Carter led the Brave’s resistance with 48 off 39 and two successive sixes from spinner Louis Delport in the 12th over, as he developed a rebuilding partnership with Brett Hampton worth 66 off 47 balls.

The Aces dropped them both but were not overly punished. Hampton was caught in the deep off Sean Solia for 25 off 21 and Carter was soon gone.

Delport bowled him around his legs in the middle of Auckland’s lower-order collapse. They were 108-5 but lost their final five wickets for 13 runs.

Ferguson steamed in to clean up the tail after George Worker’s superb boundary grab to dismiss Kristian Clarke and claimed the final wicket, of Neil Wagner, with the Brave all out for 121 after only 19 overs.

The big moment

Delport’s fourth and final over – the 17th of the Brave’s wobbly innings – swung the momentum back in Auckland’s favour. The acrobatic spinner had Peter Bocock stumped (it was tight after a lengthy review) and denying Carter his 50 sparked the Brave’s collapse, lowering Auckland’s victory target.

Best with the bat

Opening, Solia was calm and composed as Auckland made a jittery start in their chase. He made it a stroll with an accumulation of singles and huge blows, hitting three fours and five sixes.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Sean Solia guided to Auckland to victory with an unbeaten 67 in their run chase.

Best with the ball

With Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee (all Brave), Finn Allen and Mark Chapman (both Auckland) unavailable because of Black Caps commitments for Friday night’s first Twenty20 international against Pakistan at Eden Park, Ferguson was the star of the show.

He was in terrifying, fast form and is scheduled to join the Black Caps later in their five-match series.

The big picture

Auckland remain second but trail leaders Wellington by only two points, having both played seven matches. The Aces are in a strong position to finish inside the top three to contest the playoffs.

The Brave, who are the defending champions, are left further adrift at the bottom with only one win from six.