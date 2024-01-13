Amelia Kerr five-for leads Wellington Blaze to stunning Super Smash tie v Central Hinds

At Basin Reserve, Wellington: Wellington Blaze 109-7 in 20 overs (Georgia Plimmer 41 off 37; Rosemary Mair 2-19 off 4) tied with Central Hinds 109 in 19 overs (Hollie Armitage 33 off 28; Amelia Kerr 5-13 off 4, Leigh Kasperek 2-17 off 4, Xara Jetly 2-31 off 4) by. Click here for full scoreboard.

The Wellington Blaze slumped to their lowest Super Smash score in more than six years, but a second-straight five-wicket haul from superstar captain Amelia Kerr was able to claim them a dramatic tie against the Central Hinds.

The competition frontrunners, and last season’s runners-up, were able to muster just 109-7 after winning the toss at the Basin Reserve on Saturday. And while the hot-running Kerr – unbeaten half centuries in her last two outings – was able to be kept relatively quiet with the bat, scoring 26 off 33, with the ball it was an entirely different story.

Fresh off her 5-10 in Christchurch two days prior, it looked like the White Ferns leg-spinner had left herself a little late coming on in the eighth over with the Hinds going well, ahead of the asking rate, but the 23-year-old duly ripped the heart out of the visitors’ middle order, with 5-13 off her four, to set up a nailbiting finish.

From 46-1 when Kerr came onto bowl, the Hinds were 91-6 after she had finished her spell (after a mini break), still needing 19 off the last four overs.

That became 12 off three overs, but Leigh Kasperek had Mikaela Greig whacking to a juggling Nicole Baird at long-off, then next ball had Scotland Priyanaz international caught behind in a stunning double-wicket maiden in the 18th.

Marty Melville/Photosport Amelia Kerr celebrates her fifth wicket in the Wellington Blaze’s remarkable Super Smash tie against the Central Hinds.

With the equation 12 off 12 balls and two wickets in hand it was anyone’s game, and first ball of the 19th Xara Jetly then bowled Kate Gaging and was into her acrobatic celebrations as a stunning victory loomed.

Not so fast, said Claudia Green, who managed not one, but two boundaries, either side of a single, and a scampered run off a wide as well.But with the scores all of a sudden tied, she just couldn’t get one more vital run needed.

Earlier, the Blaze posted what was their lowest first-innings total in a non-shortened game since December 2017.

It began in bad fashion when Jess McFadyen sold Rebecca Burns down the river in the second over. McFadyen has herself been runout 13 times in her 30 times dismissed in the Super Smash.

While that brought captain Kerr (26 off 33) to the crease early, and she and Georgia Plimmer (41 off 37) and shared in a promising 48-run third-wicket stand, the duo, and the rest of the Blaze lineup, just couldn’t get any flow into their game. It was innings which featured no sixes, and just eight fours.

The big moment

None other than what turned out to be the last ball of the game. With the scores tied and seven balls remaining, Green, having just charged Jetly to hit a four over her head, went again, but this time couldn’t connect, and the ball crashed into her stumps.

Best with the bat

Hinds opener Hollie Armitage, who hit 33 off 28, including five fours. She got plenty of early momentum into the chase, with some lovely off-side strokes in particular, before being the first of Kerr’s victims.

Marty Melville/Photosport Hollie Armitage led the way with the bat for the Central Hinds in their dramatic tie at the Basin Reserve.

Best with the ball

You just cannot keep Kerr out of the game. The star all-rounder had to produce something special, and yet again did just that. The Hinds could afford to just sit on her, yet the classy operator still found a way to get wickets, including two in two balls in her last over, before she took No 5 last ball of her spell when she had Flora Devonshire edging her wrong-un to a diving Rebecca Burns at slip.

The big picture

The Blaze maintain their six-point gap at the top of the table over the second-placed Hinds, with both teams having two matches to play before the finals. The Wellingtonians will look to wrap up top spot and automatic qualification for the final on Monday, when they’re back at the Basin against the Brave. The Hinds are in action again on Tuesday, against the Hearts in Auckland.