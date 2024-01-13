Troy Johnson produces unbelievable catch for Wellington Firebirds in Super Smash

At Basin Reserve, Wellington: Wellington Firebirds 147-8 in 20 overs (Logan van Beek 41no off 24, Muhammad Abbas 35 off 29; Doug Bracewell 2-21 off 4, Blair Tickner 2-36 off 4) lost to Central Stags 148-4 in 16.5 overs (Jack Boyle 57 off 43, Doug Bracewell 30no off 11) by 6 wickets. Click here for full scoreboard.

Have you ever, ever, seen better than this?

Athletic boundary catches have become part and parcel of the T20 game, but this one, in Saturday’s Super Smash match between the Wellington Firebirds and Central Stags at the Basin Reserve? This was something else.

Indeed, Will Young’s exquisite lofted straight drive off Michael Snedden did not deserve it. But Troy Johnson was not about to have any sentiment.

In fact, the man at mid-on turned and sprinted to the boundary, then not only pulled off a remarkable diving grab, but, as he crossed the rope, had the awareness to then toss the ball back infield over his head, where Wellington captain Nick Kelly was on hand to complete the sensational play.

Sent upstairs, TV umpire Derek Walker had several looks to decide whether Johnson had made contact with the rope before determining it good.

TVNZ Troy Johnson flings the ball back in to Nick Kelly to complete the stunning catch for the Wellington Firebirds.

It was a touch and go call, and indeed Young – on a day he had been announced as replacing injured Stags team-mate Josh Clarkson in the Black Caps squad for game three of the T20 series against Pakistan – wore a bemused look on his departure (for 7 off 11). But there’s no doubting the stunning fielding effort certainly deserved rewarding nonetheless.

The wicket was the first of the second innings, coming in the final over of the powerplay, with the score at 36, as the Stags hunted down their target of 148.

It didn’t deter the visitors, though, as Jack Boyle (57 off 43) then captain Tom Bruce (26no off 21) and Doug Bracewell (30no off 11) eased Central home for a six-wicket win with 3.1 overs to spare.

Earlier, after opting to bat, the Firebirds mustered 147-8, only thanks to a late cameo from Logan van Beek (41no off 24), after the hosts struggled through the first three-quarters of their innings.

And perhaps no wonder, when Wellington were without the services of Michael Bracewell (workload management on the back of his ruptured achilles) and the high-flying Tim Robinson (awaiting scan results following a leg injury against Canterbury on Friday).

The big moment

With four overs remaining, the Stags were in a good position, at 115-4, albeit still with some work to do. But that work got done oh so quickly when van Beek was carted for 33, as Bracewell iced the game with four successive sixes – the first of those coupled with a no-ball from a captaincy muck-up with not enough fielders in the circle, allowing for a free-hit next ball.

Best with the bat

Stags opener Boyle got the chase underway in fine fashion with what was his second half century at this level. The 27-year-old right-hander’s knock comprised 10 fours, including an eye-catching three in a row through the off-side off van Beek in the fifth over.

Marty Melville/Photosport Jack Boyle led the way with a half century in the Stags’ victory at the Basin Reserve.

Best with the ball

After his first ball of the match went for four, Bracewell got instant revenge on promoted pinch-hitter Nathan Smith, ripping out his off-stump with an absolute peach. After bowling two up front, the veteran all-rounder came back in the 13th and 17th overs, and produced 14 dots in his impressive 2-21.

The big picture

With their win, the Stags move from fourth to third on the ladder, ahead of the Kings on net run rate. They are back in action on Tuesday, away to second-placed Auckland. The table-topping Firebirds remain two points ahead of the Aces (who have a game in hand) and are back at the Basin on Monday against the Brave.