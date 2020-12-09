Big names in NZ A team for Windies hit-out in Nelson

Glenn Phillips of New Zealand celebrates his century during game two of the International Twenty20 series between New Zealand and the West Indies. He will be one of nine Black Caps playing for NZ A against West Indies in Nelson.

Nine Black Caps, including several current big hitters, have been named in a New Zealand A team to play the West Indies A in an upgraded fixture at Nelson beginning on Friday.

Originally scheduled as a NZ XI fixture, the team has been upgraded to a New Zealand A side following a concurrent game against Pakistan in Queenstown being cancelled in light of the tourists’ quarantine issues.

The four-day match is being played at the same time as the second test between the Black Caps and the West Indies in Wellington.

However, testament to the depth of the national side, the New Zealand side will feature nine players with international experience for the Black Caps – many of whom featured in the recent T20 international series against the West Indies.

Among them are top order form players Devon Conway, Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips – fresh from a century in the second T20 – as well as Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi and captain Doug Bracewell.

The two teams finished a four-day match at Bay Oval, Tauranga, on Sunday which resulted in a NZ A victory by an innings and 143 runs.

At a Glance – NZ A team to play West Indies A at Saxton Oval, Nelson, December 11-14.

Glenn Phillips - Auckland Aces; Tim Seifert - Northern Districts; Devon Conway - Wellington Firebirds; Rachin Ravindra - Wellington Firebirds; Mark Chapman - Auckland Aces; Jimmy Neesham - Wellington Firebirds; Cameron Fletcher (wk) - Canterbury; Doug Bracewell - Central Stags; Blair Tickner – Central Stags; Scott Kuggeleijn - Northern Districts; Ish Sodhi - Northern Districts; Jo Carter - Northern Districts; Ed Nuttall - Canterbury.

Play starts at 11am. Entry is free.