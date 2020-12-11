Michael Bracewell closes in on century for New Zealand A against West Indies

Michael Bracewell, pictured here batting for Wellington, is seven runs shy of a century for New Zealand A.

Michael Bracewell will look to go on with the job after leading New Zealand A into a healthy position on day one of the four-day match against West Indies A in Nelson.

Bracewell will resume on 93 not out on Saturday with the hosts 264-4 after electing to bat at Saxton Oval.

The 29-year-old, cousin of NZ A captain Doug Bracewell, hit 10 boundaries in his 166-ball stint at the crease, which he will continue with Rachin Ravindra, who was unbeaten on 30.

Bracewell has eight first-class centuries in the Plunket Shield and had taken a career best of 45 from three previous first-class matches for New Zealand A.

He and Tim Seifert were merciless on anything loose. Seifert batted watchfully for more than two-and-a-half hours before he eventually departed for 60 in the middle session.

In the last session, Jimmy Neesham went down the track to Fabian Allen (2-39) only to loft a catch to the deep and depart for just 10.

It was Allen’s second wicket, but the afternoon ended badly for the left-arm spinner who injured himself whilst fielding a delivery off his own bowling.

At Saxton Oval, Nelson: New Zealand A 264-4 (Michael Bracewell 93no, Tim Seifert 60, Rachin Ravindra 30no; Fabian Allen 2-39) against West Indies A.