Bracewell duo to the fore as New Zealand A dictate terms versus West Indies A

Michael Bracewell made a century for New Zealand A against West Indies A in Nelson. (FILE PHOTO)

It doesn't get any better for the West Indies with their second-string line-up.

As their test side was being pummelled by the Black Caps at the Basin Reserve, West Indies A were suffering at the hands of the New Zealand A side in their four-day cricket encounter at Saxton Oval in Nelson.

On day two of the first-class game, the tourists were 142-5 at stumps after NZ A had made 481-7 declared batting first.

Opener Shayne Moseley stuck around doggedly to end the day unbeaten on 56 from 139 balls while he got late support from No.7 Keemo Paul, who was 35 not out from just 43 balls after their side had slumped to 83-5.

NZ A skipper Doug Bracewell took two early wickets as three of the four top order players in the Windies batting order made ducks and finished the day with figures of 2-9 off seven overs.

Earlier, Rachin Ravindra made an unbeaten 144 - his highest first-class score – to keep the West Indies A team under pressure in the field.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Doug Bracewell made early inroads into the West Indies A top order. (FILE PHOTO)

The 21-year-old struck nine fours and three sixes in his unbeaten innings off just 174 balls as he and Cam Fletcher added 107 for the sixth wicket.

Ravindra had previously teamed with Michael Bracewell (135) to put on 161 for the fifth wicket. Bracewell, the 29-year-old cousin of his captain, resumed on Saturday morning on 93 not out with the hosts 264-4 after electing to bat.

At Saxton Oval, Nelson: New Zealand A 481-7 declared (Michael Bracewell 135, Rachin Ravindra 144 not out, Tim Seifert 60) against West Indies A 142-5 (Shayne Moseley 56 not out, Keemo Paul 35 not out, Doug Bracewell 2-9).