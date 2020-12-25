Howzat?! Why LBW decisions are harder to make in the short-format cricket game

LBW decisions are harder to make in the shortest format of the game

Giving the batsman the benefit of the doubt is the law when it comes to leg before wicket (LBW) decisions, but it turns out the format of the game also has an impact on when that law is applied the most.

LBWs are the hardest decisions for umpires to make, and research out of Queensland University of Technology in collaboration with Cricket Australia, published in the November issue of Psychology of Sport and Exercise journal, found the format of the game plays a role on whether correct decisions are made.

Academic and cricket umpire Joshua Adie has researched LBW decision rates.

A team of researchers - including PhD candidate and state level umpire Joshua Adie - studied decision making from top level four-day, one-day and Twenty20 games in Australia, from the 2016/2017 season, where no DRS referral system was available.

Australia didn’t have its first female umpire until the 2017/18 season, so all the decisions researched were made by men.

They found approximately 98 per cent of the decisions were made correctly – correct decision-making in other sports are around the 60 to 70 per cent accuracy rate, Adie said – however those umpiring in the shortest format were more “conservative” in their decisions.

“[LBW] is a unique decision. No other sport has a decision where the umpire has to decide what would have happened … you get this interesting thing of having to predict the flight of the ball, but you never get to see what happens after it hits the pad, so it’s a bit of guess when you first start [umpiring],” he said.

“If you say ‘not out’ all the time, you’ll be 70 per cent accurate.”

When umpires do make mistakes, they do tend to make them in a “conservative” way – saying not out when it should be out, and not often the other way around, which is a positive thing, he said.

LBW decisions are the hardest decision a cricket umpire can make, but they are getting it right 98 per cent of the time, according to research out of Australia.

“They are especially conservative in T20. They are making more errors. Those errors are likely to be saying not out when they shouldn’t,” he said.

Adie theorises two explanations for this. First, the “social pressure to conform” to what is expected of umpires.

“Players forgive us if we say ‘not out’ on a tight LBW and it should have been out. They’re not going to forgive you if you give them out when they should have been not out. There’s the added social pressure of ‘this is what is expected of an umpire, so I'm going to stick to that social norm’,” he said.

The other explanation is decisions are also shaped by player safety and entertainment. He said because batsmen play an “important” role in a T20 game for big scores and entertainment for the crowds, umpires need to be “really certain” when they are given out LBW.

“That may have a bigger impact on the game [and] the entertainment value of the game,” he said.

“Which [decision] is the crowd going to forgive you for?”

There’s also “a lot more going on” for umpires in T20 – including fielding restrictions and personal safety, particularly if a big hitting batsman is at the other end, and that too could play a role on decision-making, Adie said.

Wayne Knights attentively umpires as Lockie Ferguson bowls to Pakistan in 2018.

International cricket umpire Wayne Knights agrees, saying the T20 format is a rather “busy environment” for umpires.

“There’s a lot more switch-hitting, batsmen moving around the crease. There’s a lot more things for the umpire to focus on like the wide line, how far a batsman has moved across, fielding restrictions. It’s a busy environment for an umpire, far more so than the longer form of the game,” he said.

He’s got the best view of the international games this summer as he’s set to stand out in the middle in the Black Caps series against Pakistan. He recently made his test umpiring debut in Hamilton, and has stood in 15 ODIs and 18 international T20s.

He said the “incredible” larger crowds bring a “buzz”, and sometimes the noise of the crowd can have an impact on what’s going on in the middle.

“You literally can’t hear!” he laughed.

“You have to yell to have a conversation when you’re standing next to someone. It certainly makes it harder.”

Crowds have an impact on what's going on out in the middle.

That noise makes close decisions, particularly caught behinds, harder to make. But there are a few tricks employed by umpires to ensure they get the decision right, including watching the body language of the players.

When it comes to LBW decisions, he said umpires have a four-step process to make a decision.

“Is it going to hit the stumps? Then work your way back from there,” he said.

“Did it hit the pad first before anything else. Where was the impact – was it in line with the stumps or outside the line of the batsman not playing a shot? Where did it pitch? All those things you need to calculate, and that comes with a bit of experience to get that process in order.”

New Zealand now sit pretty atop the rankings as the equal-top test team on the planet, alongside Australia.

Knights is glad umpires are getting decisions right 98 per cent of the time – “consistency” is important –but he’s always looking at ways to improve and continue to be consistent, just like the athletes.

“For me there’s always something to work on. What we call the ‘one per cent-ers’; not necessarily big things but the little things. I work with a mentor or two, and get honest feedback,” he said.

“It’s like a player, you know what you're working on, what you’re trying to achieve.”

Umpires, just like players (and humans in general) do get things wrong, but he said it’s about learning from the wrong decisions and moving on.

“Analyse what happened. Was it a difficult decision? Could I have done anything better to get the decision?” he said.

“But don’t stew on it too long!

“There’s a lot of parallels comparing yourself with players. If you can use those parallels you’ll usually come out on the right side. If you compare success rates with players, umpires are way up there.”