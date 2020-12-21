Coronavirus: Cricket Australia chief planning for Sydney test despite Covid-19 outbreak

Cricket Australia's (CA) interim chief executive Nick Hockley says the organisation has time on its side and remains hopeful of staging the third test between Australia and India at the SCG, despite a virus outbreak in Sydney.

CA's coronavirus working group was due to convene on Sunday to discuss the impact of Sydney's northern beaches cluster on the SCG test, due to start on January 7.

The Sydney to Hobart yacht race has already been cancelled and there has been doubt about the SCG test going ahead since the virus outbreak on Sydney's northern beaches emerged last week.

CA officials have more time on their hands than in previous years, with the Sydney test not starting until January 7, four days later than it usual in a re-organised summer test schedule.

They will still need to make a final call on the venue for the third test in coming days, however, and their hand may be forced with the Queensland government following Victoria and South Australia in shutting its border to people from the Greater Sydney area on Sunday.

Hockley said in a statement there were 18 days until the start of the third test and that "provides us with time to assess the evolving public health situation on the northern beaches of Sydney".

"We have made no changes to our schedule and our preference remains to play the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground," Hockley said.

“Cricket Australia has developed a solid track record of delivery throughout this most challenging of summers and will continue to make appropriate and proportionate decisions in consultation with our biosecurity team, governments, state and territory associations, the Australian Cricketers’ Association, our partners and venues.

“CA has prepared for the possibility of Covid-19 hotspots and state border closures over the course of the summer and the protocols that we have put in place have been effective in ensuring the safety and success of the men’s and women’s domestic and international programmes to date.

The first test in Adelaide went ahead with crowds after a worrying cluster in the South Australian capital in the build-up.

“It was less than a month ago that South Australians were contending with an outbreak of the virus in Adelaide and we have just completed a brilliant first Vodafone test at the Adelaide Oval," Hockley said.

"We faced similar issues in relation to the Melbourne Cricket Ground playing host to the Boxing Day test and we are now less than a week away from welcoming back Victorian crowds after a difficult year for the state."

According to CA, the leading options if the third test can't be played in Sydney are having the MCG host the next two matches of the series or swapping the order of the third and fourth tests between Sydney and Brisbane.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images The SCG is due to host Australia’s third test against India from January 7, but the city has been it by a Covid-19 outbreak.

The appeal of having the next two tests in Melbourne, where the series will resume on Boxing Day after Australia took a 1-0 lead in Adelaide, is that it would require less movement of players and broadcasting staff.

Switching the order of the Sydney and Brisbane tests would allow the SCG to keep a match but make it easier for the Australian and Indian teams, and television broadcast crews, to cross borders. If the growing cluster in Sydney prompted the Queensland government to close its border to people from the city, it could make it impossible to travel north from Sydney to Brisbane for the fourth test.

The SCG Trust was on Sunday still operating as if the third test was still going ahead as scheduled from January, sending out corporate hospitality invitations to guests.

But officials from the ground and the sport, whose ambitions for a capacity crowd at the SCG have gone out the window, are watching closely to see if the virus cluster spreads further.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced increased restrictions on Sunday as she revealed 30 new cases of community transmission, 28 of them linked to the Avalon outbreak and the other two from the northern beaches as well.

She said she there was not yet evidence of seeding of the virus throughout wider Sydney but the Victorian government has declared the Greater Sydney region a hot spot and was closing the border to people from the area at 11.59pm on Sunday. The South Australian government also imposed travel bans on people coming from Sydney.

The developments came only a day after Sydney-based players David Warner and Sean Abbott flew to Melbourne earlier than planned on Saturday to isolate there ahead of joining the Australian test team bubble in the lead-up to the Boxing Day test.