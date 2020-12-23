88 to 100 per cent gender pay gap for contracted domestic female cricketers

54 contracted domestic women’s cricketers earn 88 per cent less than their male counterparts.

Several of the women’s players who take the field on Thursday in the first Super Smash T20 game will be earning 88 per cent less than their male counterparts, even though they are playing the same format, in the same conditions, on the same day.

The gap comes from the base payments offered to male and female cricketers. Men receive a base retainer of at least $27,000 for the season, while 54 contracted domestic women across the six major associations – who sit outside White Ferns centralised contracts or casual playing contracts – receive $3250 “compensation”.

There is a 100 per cent gender pay gap in match fees for the Super Smash. For the opening double header between Wellington and Auckland at the Basin Reserve on Thursday, men will receive a $575 match fee.

The contracted domestic women do not receive a match fee. Women on casual contracts receive an appearance fee of $130.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Contracted domestic women’s players will not receive match fees during the Super Smash tournament.

Under contract, men have to be available for a minimum of 52 playing days across the three formats during the season. Women are to be available for a minimum of 20 playing days across Super Smash T20 and the one-day Hallyburton Johnstone Shield competition.

However, domestic female players are considered “amateur" by New Zealand Cricket, with their participation in cricket considered secondary to other full-time employment. Men are contracted full-time for seven months of the year.

The female players are halfway through their three-year Master Agreement with New Zealand Cricket, which introduced payment for domestic women players for the first time.

Within the agreement – which was negotiated by the New Zealand Cricket Players Association on behalf of the players – women received a player payment pool of $4.136m over three years, including increased contract numbers for the White Ferns, and the introduction of development contracts.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Auckland Hearts captain Lauren Down and Blaze captain Maddy Green with the Super Smash trophy ahead of Thursday’s opening game.

Blaze captain and White Fern Maddy Green said the statistics are “pretty damning” but the introduction of contracts for domestic players two years ago is a positive start.

“The fact that we are in the second year of our master agreement ... there are specific rules and regulations in place to make sure women’s cricketers are looked after is a fantastic step in the right direction,” she said.

“I have full faith in the Players Association in what they are doing for us in advocating for women’s cricket, and women’s sport in general.

“It’s not something that’s going to happen overnight ... but we are moving in the right direction.”

She said the double-header format has given more exposure, and support, to the women’s game.

“The boys have gotten behind us last season. It was great to play games alongside each other ... we had a ‘one team’ feel. We’ve had a lot more exposure with playing on TV and hopefully we can inspire some young girls and young boys to pick up a cricket bat. Ultimately that’s what we want to do.”

Auckland Hearts captain and White Fern Lauren Down echoes Green’s sentiment, and said increased playing opportunities would help.

“We just want playing opportunities, a chance to get out there and showcase our skills,” she said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Firebirds captain Michael Bracewell and Aces captain Robbie O'Donnell with the Super Smash trophy

Auckland Aces captain Robbie O’Donnell called the pay gap an “unfortunate circumstance” and “not necessarily fair” but has faith the gap can close with the help of the Cricket Players Association.

“We’ve got full faith they can continue to put their heads on the line to get pay equality,” he said.

He’s willing to do the same, possibly giving up a portion of his pay so the gap could close.

“I think the professional era and the professional sporting environment need to be up around that mark because we train with the girls the entire summer, and we know what a professional outfit they are and how hard they compete,” he said.

“They are doing the exact same things that we do, and they are trying to hold down a full time job in the process ... hopefully moving forward in the present era we can do something about it.”

Firebirds captain Michael Bracewell also called the statistics “damning”, but “we are moving in the right direction in addressing that imbalance,” he said.

“It’s up to a collective – both the men and the women are supported by the Players Association. It’s a job for the Players Association to push for both the men and women to be paid what they are rightfully owed,” he said.

Getty Images New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills.

Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills helped negotiate the domestic contracts for the women. He said payment for domestic women’s players is a “big step forward” but there’s more to be done, including professionalising and commercialising the game.

The Master Agreement expires in July 2022, so he’ll be working hard to secure a “fair and equitable” outcome for female players.

“Clearly we need to grow the women’s game and work with New Zealand Cricket to increase the overall remuneration package to women’s cricket,” he said.

“We look forward to doing that in a years’ time.”

Waikato Times Northern Districts Cricket chief executive Ben MacCormack said his organisation is invested in supporting women.

“We are proud that the current agreement provides the first ever payments for domestic cricketers in this country,” he said in a written message.

“Northern Districts have invested significantly in our female program for a number of years, including a full time female coach.”

He said Northern Districts was the first major association to contract a full time female coach.

New Zealand Cricket said in a statement it was pleased with the progress “made so far” regarding the women’s game.

“... we certainly want to keep growing the game, and we’re well aware of the potential to expand the professional side of women’s cricket,” the statement said.

“However, this is an evolutionary process, it’s not something that happens overnight, and we’re confident we’ll continue to move in a positive direction when the existing Master Agreement comes up for renegotiation.”