Pakistan lose a third player for Boxing Day test showdown with the Black Caps
Pakistan have lost a third player to injury for the Boxing Day test in Mount Maunganui against the Black Caps, this time all-rounder Shadab Khan.
Khan, who captained Pakistan in the T20 series has a left thigh injury.
Left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar has been called up from the Pakistan A squad to fill in.
Pakistan had already lost Babar Azam to a finger injury, and Imam-ul-Haq to a thumb injury.
Pakistan Cricket Board said Khan – middle order batsman and leg spinner – he won't be available for selection for at least a week.
He will have scans in Tauranga on Thursday to determine on the recovery and rehabilitation period.
Gohar, has travelled from Hamilton, where the Shaheens were preparing for a T20 against Northern Districts on Sunday.
Gohar, 25, made his international debut in an ODI in 2015, in England, but hasn't played for Pakistan since.
He was in line for a test debut when just 20, back in 2016, during the test series in the UAE against England.
But after being called up as a replacement, Gohar went to Lahore airport only to sleep through the departure announcements.
Stuff