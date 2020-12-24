Pakistan lose a third player for Boxing Day test showdown with the Black Caps

Boxing Day tests have produced some of the best cricket ever played on New Zealand soil.

Pakistan have lost a third player to injury for the Boxing Day test in Mount Maunganui against the Black Caps, this time all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Khan, who captained Pakistan in the T20 series has a left thigh injury.

Left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar has been called up from the Pakistan A squad to fill in.

Pakistan had already lost Babar Azam to a finger injury, and Imam-ul-Haq to a thumb injury.

Pakistan Cricket Board said Khan – middle order batsman and leg spinner – he won't be available for selection for at least a week.

He will have scans in Tauranga on Thursday to determine on the recovery and rehabilitation period.

Gohar, has travelled from Hamilton, where the Shaheens were preparing for a T20 against Northern Districts on Sunday.

Gohar, 25, made his international debut in an ODI in 2015, in England, but hasn't played for Pakistan since.

He was in line for a test debut when just 20, back in 2016, during the test series in the UAE against England.

But after being called up as a replacement, Gohar went to Lahore airport only to sleep through the departure announcements.