Captain's knock secures second victory for Auckland Hearts in Super Smash

Hearts captain Lauren Down carried her bat the entire innings, scoring 64 not out, guiding her team to victory.

The sun shone down on the Auckland Hearts at New Plymouth’s stunning Pukekura Park as they claimed their second victory of the Super Smash in a game that came down to the wire.

Luck was on the side of Hearts captain Lauren Down. She won the toss and elected to bat against the Central Hinds.

Down delivered a captain’s knock, carrying her bat throughout the innings, finishing with 64 not out off 63 balls. It’s a return to form for the captain who brought up her 50 in the 15th over with an elegant four through the covers. In her 50th game for the side, her luck continued when she was dropped in the 16th over.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Auckland Hearts go to the top of the Super Smash table alongside the Blaze following an 8 run victory over the Hinds.

Down was well supported by opening partner Anna Peterson with a quick 41, then Katie Perkins (20) and closed the innings with Bella Armstrong (29 not out), finishing 158/2. Right arm off-break bowler Jess Watkin was the only Hinds bowler to do any damage, claiming 2 for 27.

The Hearts set the Hinds 159 to win and it came down to the two last balls of the innings.

But it wasn’t a great start for the home team. The first two balls of the innings brought a near stumping and an LBW shout, and although 13 came from the first over, wickets fell quickly.

READ MORE:

* Anton Devcich’s boundary barrage comes too late in Northern's Super Smash defeat

* Northern Spirit clinch 17-run win over Central Hinds in Super Smash

* Super Smash: Canterbury Magicians romp to eight-wicket win over Otago Sparks



Watkin departed for just three runs, caught in the third over – the first of four wickets for medium pacer Arlene Kelly - then Emily Cunningham was clean bowled by Holly Huddleston for 14 in the fourth. A big shout came in the fifth, and Anlo van Deventer was gone LBW for 3. The Hinds were in trouble at 35/3 coming out of the power play.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Hannah Rowe tried to save the Hinds’ innings, but was run out for 44.

But Natalie Dodd and Hannah Rowe anchored the innings, helped along by too many wayward balls and some misfielding by the Hearts. The duo put on a 61 run partnership before Dodd was stumped well outside her crease, for 28 in the 15th over.

Luck was also on Rowe’s side in the 17th over when a run out sent upstairs for review went in her favour, then she was dropped by Katie Perkins the following ball. That luck run out in the 18th over, when she was run out for 44 of 46 balls.

Two quick wickets followed, and 22 was required off the last over. Kerry-Anne Tomlinson and Georgia Atkinson got creative with unorthodox shots putting the Hinds back in the game, aiming for their first win of the Super Smash.

But it wasn't to be with the Hearts claiming an eight run victory, putting them second on the Super Smash table behind the Blaze.

Auckland Hearts 158/2 (Lauren Down 63*, Anna Peterson 41, Bella Armstrong 29*; Arlene Kelly 4-28) beat Central Hinds 150/8 (Hannah Rowe 44; Natalie Dodd 28; Jess Watkin 2-27) by 8 runs.

Points (games played): Blaze 8 (2), Hearts 8 (3), Magicians 4 (1), Spirit 4 (1), Hinds 0 (3), Sparks 0 (2).

Stuff MVP points: Lauren Down 3, Arlene Kelly 2, Hannah Rowe 1.