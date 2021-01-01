Cricket: Northern Spirit beat Wellington Blaze in Super Smash thriller

Meddy Hyde stays cool under pressure to hit winning runs for the Northern Spirit, and end the Wellington Blaze's winning run.

A boundary off the final ball of the match by Meddy Hyde secured the Northern Spirit a dramatic victory over the Wellington Blaze in the Super Smash game at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui on Friday.

Hyde and diminutive batter Nensi Patel, who struck an important 25 runs off 18 balls before being run out with just 3 balls left, helped guide the Spirit to an upset win to end the defending champions’ unbeaten run in the T20 competition.

Northern Spirit's Kate Anderson helped her side to a dramatic win over the Wellington Blaze.

All the pressure was on new batter Hyde as she faced Jess Kerr, but she didn’t crack by calmly stroking the ball over the rope to ensure the Spirit won by 5 wickets.

Earlier a fine knock of 50 runs off 46 deliveries from opening batter Kate Anderson provided some early excitement during the Spirit’s chase, but when she was bowled by Jess Kerr in the 15th over it appeared the ballooning run rate would be too tough to negotiate.

Instead, with wickets in hand and a desperate chase in the final overs, the Spirit prevailed.

In the first innings you could almost hear the alarm bells going ballistic when Amelia Kerr began swinging the willow for the Blaze as she stroked 60 runs off 42 balls.

Amelia Kerr of Wellington was in great form in Mt Mauganui.

Blaze captain Maddy Green, chasing her third win of the T20 competition, won the toss and elected to bat first; that was of no surprise to the Spirit, who expected their opponents to have first crack on a featherbed pitch.

The Spirit may have suspected Kerr would be a dangerous operator - and if they did, they weren’t to be disappointed.

Kerr’s superb timing enabled her to stroke 7 boundaries, despite the pitch offering little assistance; she relied on her eye-hand coordination and foot work to keep poking the ball into vacant territory as the defending champions logged 139-7 off their 20 overs.

It required a superb throw from the Spirit’s Alisha Rout to put an end to Kerr’s fun following a cover drive, with Brooke Halliday breaking the wickets to run out the Blaze’s top scorer.

Leigh Kasperek, fresh out of quarantine and needing to slap on the sunblock after being stuck in Scotland during a visit to her homeland, and opener Rebecca Burns each contributed 17 runs to contribute to the Blaze’s total.

The decision to ask Patel to open the Spirit’s attack with her medium-pace deliveries on the slow pitch was the right call, as she only conceded 17 runs off 4 overs.

But it was at the death where she made her most important, and critical, contribution for the Spirit.

Northern Spirit 140-5 (Kate Anderson 50, Nensi Patel 25) beat the Wellington Blaze 139-7 (Amelia Kerr 60, Rebecca Burns 17, Leigh Kasperek 17; Felicity Leydon-Davis 2-23) by 5 wickets.

Stuff MVP points: Meddy Hyde 3, Nensi Patel 2, Amelia Kerr 1.