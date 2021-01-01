Super Smash: Wellington Firebirds' Finn Allen blasts Northern Knights off park

The Firebirds' Finn Allen was ruthless as he peppered the boundary by scoring 91 runs against the Northern Knights on Friday night. FILE PHOTO

The Wellington Firebirds have a hitman in their team and his name is Finn Allen.

Other teams in the Super Smash competition would be best get all the information they can on this guy - if they haven’t already - and get busy on how to put an end to his powerful displays at the crease.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Rachin Ravindra scored 40 runs for the Firebirds.

Allen scored an impressive 91 off 50 balls as the Firebirds beat the Northern Knights by 9 wickets at the Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui on Friday night, using his skills as a bottom-hand player to take to the bowlers like a hungover bear.

Allen surpassed his previous top score of 53 in Super Smash with this effort, scoring 5 sixes and 8 fours as he clubbed the ball through or over the boundary rope.

The win means the Firebirds have now recorded their third consecutive victory, and if Allen continues this sort of form they will be unstoppable.

The Firebirds got off to a fine start after the Knights had scored 148 for 6, posting 42 runs before Devon Conway was tempted into slogging towards the boundary in the sixth over by Scott Kuggeleijn who was one of the Knights’ best bowlers on the night.

Zak Gibson took the catch, but the Firebirds weren’t to be distracted.

Rachin Ravindra, who contributed 40 runs, made an immediate impression by hitting a magnificent 6; that signalled his intent to go after the attack and not allow Allen to hog all the limelight.

Ravindra liked to live dangerously, taunting the field by offering half chances that couldn’t be taken.

His survival skills were impressive as he and Allen posted a 100-run partnership to make life miserable for the opposition bowlers.

Tim Seifert gave the Knights the boost they needed when they batted first, striking 46 runs off as many balls before being caught off the bowling of Ravindra in the 13th over.

It was a vital wicket for the Firebirds, although the Knights were far from intimidated; they kept the scoreboard ticking over, with Zak Gibson completing the innings in spectacular fashion by smacking a 6 into the crowd.

An enthusiastic fan standing on the grass bank looked set to take the pill but was dismayed when it rocketed straight between his hands.

The Knights would have known how he felt.

Wellington Firebirds 152-1 (Finn Allen 91, Rachin Ravindra 40) beat the Northern Knights 148-6 (Tim Seifert 46, Brett Hampton 28, Anton Devcich 19; Jimmy Neesham 2-23) by 9 wickets.

Stuff MVP points: Finn Allen 91, Rachin Ravindra 40, Tim Seifert 40.