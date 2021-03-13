Fast bowler and cricket umpire remembers time in the middle

David Kinsella feels for today’s cricket umpires, with so much scrutiny on their decisions.

From the polite play of the 1960s to the professional days of the 1980s, David Kinsella was in the middle bowling long spells or umpiring. He talks to Jimmy Ellingham.

As the clock ticks down to the call of play, a hush develops around a cricket ground.

Batsmen and bowlers go through their final preparations. Umpires too might take a stroll, getting familiar with where they’re spending the coming hours.

So it was at Lancaster Park in Christchurch and it's a feeling former umpire, and Central Districts pace bowler, David Kinsella won’t forget.

“Richard Hadlee at Lancaster Park was God, you've no idea,” the 84-year-old said from his Palmerston North home.

READ MORE:

* Mark Reason: Australia's cricket loses honour in shameful short bowling assault on India

* Life membership comes out of the blue for cricket umpire

* ICC introduce front-foot no-ball technology for Women's T20 World Cup in Australia



DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Shirley and David Kinsella are retired in Palmerston North. Each played rep cricket and David umpired tests and one-dayers in the 1980s.

“It was magic. I remember being out on the field before a day’s play, just wandering around getting the feel of things.

“All of a sudden there was a hush and the ground went silent, and Richard walked on to the field... I couldn’t believe it. You had to be there to see it.”

Watching Hadlee work his way through touring teams was a national pastime in the 1980s and one Kinsella had an up-close view of.

“He was truly eccentric in that he was focused.”

Kinsella has a treasure trove of memories from his years playing in the Plunket Shield in the 1960s and as an umpire in the late 1970s and 1980s.

Between 1981 and 1985, Kinsella umpired three tests, where New Zealand played India, Australia and Sri Lanka, and six one-day internationals.

He had an old-style stance, crouching forward, keeping an eagle eye over a bowler’s front foot and the action at the other end.

He saw great cricketers up close and is proud to feature in a book about fast bowlers in a photograph of Australian quick Jeff Thomson.

Kinsella’s first test, 40 years ago this week, was a damp squib at Lancaster Park as rain meant the match was drawn.

He recalls the bowling of star all-rounder Kapil Dev, but it wasn’t a match for the ages.

The Kinsellas are a sporting family. As well as David’s prowess, his wife Shirley played cricket for Whanganui, was president of the Manawatū Women’s Cricket Association and managed the Manawatū women’s team, and played hockey for three provinces. Daughter Penny played test and one-day international cricket for New Zealand in the late-1980s and 1990s, and son Rodger played indoor cricket for the country.

David and Shirley Kinsella follow as much cricket as they can on TV, although they don't have Spark Sport, so don’t see many New Zealand matches.

They say they feel for today’s umpires, who are under so much scrutiny from the TV cameras and have their decisions subjected to player reviews.

Umpiring has changed and officials in Kinsella’s day didn't give many LBWs, nor was there questioning of their decisions.

“We had to umpire a certain way, because that’s the safest way to get results. As far as umpires were concerned, they were coached in a way that got you the fewest mistakes.”

What hasn’t changed though is the simple truth that umpires will make mistakes. Good ones learn how to deal with them and move on.

Kinsella grew up in New Plymouth before arriving in Palmerston North to attend the teachers’ college. While in the city he met Shirley, a nurse at the hospital, where he went because of a knee injury.

The pair moved around with his teaching appointments before Kinsella had a long stint at Monrad Intermediate, retiring in 1998 as deputy after 20 years at the school.

“The children always said to me they noticed I was never there for the first week. I was always away doing umpiring.”

Shirley, who has kept immaculate scrap books of her husband’s cricket years, said she maintained good cricket umpires had to be mad to succeed.

She recalled famously eccentric English umpire Dickie Bird umpiring with David in Palmerston North during the Women’s World Cup in 1982 and asking if he could come to the Kinsellas for dinner. And then asking for a second night.

Kinsella’s years as a fast-medium bowler for Central Districts, where he took 72 wickets in 28 matches at 23, meant he was away for Christmas. The day became one of travel for Boxing Day Plunket Shield matches.

One year, Kinsella said they even played on Christmas Day, at Wellington’s Basin Reserve, with a 1pm start.

Kinsella said if he were allowed one boast it was to highlight his figures against Otago at Cooks Gardens, Whanganui, in 1965, when he bowled 27.4 overs, 17 maidens and took 2-25. Included in the Otago team was a 17-year-old Glenn Turner who, batting down the order, made an almost strokeless 21.

“I had him dropped three times as well,” Kinsella said.

“The Otago team weren’t very pleased at having a boy who had just sat School Certificate come and play for them.”

Kinsella remembered one Otago batsman calling Turner through for a single, letting him run halfway down the pitch and then sending him back.

“I thought, ‘You miserable sod.’ That’s their way of showing they were in charge.”

Speaking of bad attitudes, Kinsella umpired the infamous 1980 West Indies tourists to New Zealand.

Although he didn’t have bowlers kicking over stumps or running into him, as happened elsewhere, he said they weren’t a happy bunch when losing to Wellington at the Hutt Recreation ground, thanks mostly to Ewen Chatfield’s bowling.

“When we were on the field the bowlers were more interested in seeing how much they could scare the batsmen. They just bowled bouncers all the time.”

Cricket was changing and Kinsella was involved across the eras into the brash 1980s.

Compare that with a game in the early 1960s, again in Whanganui, when Central Districts took on Northern Districts and there was a rumour doing the rounds among the players: Northern Districts batsman Wynne Bradburn had nicked the ball and not walked, and the umpire gave him not out.

“We were absolutely shocked. It’s as if someone announced there was a murder.

“I said: ‘I don’t care whether he walks or not as long as it’s not off my bowling.’”