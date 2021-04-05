Spirit of the game? Quinton de Kock tricks Fakhar Zaman into being run-out for 193

South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock accused of unsportsmanlike conduct in running out Fakhar Zaman, who was on 193 runs.

Fakhar Zaman's brilliant 193 in a losing cause against South Africa has been marred by the hosts' controversial run-out of the Pakistan opener.

Zaman was run-out in bizarre fashion, seven runs shy of his second ODI double-hundred, in the second ODI between South Africa and Pakistan, which the hosts won by 17 runs in Johannesburg.

The run-out has sparked huge debate online as to whether it was a) in the spirit of cricket and b) contravened the laws of the game.

Themba Hadebe/AP South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, middle, celebrates with team-mates after running out Pakistan's batsman Fakhar Zaman.

Zaman hit the first ball of the final over towards the cover boundary and was attempting to complete a second run when he was run out by a direct hit from Aiden Markram.

He appeared to be cruising on the second run but he mistakenly thought the throw was going to the non-striker’s end, only to see the stumps at the striker's end rattled when he was short of his ground.

Replays showed that Quinton de Kock had successfully duped Zaman into believing that the throw was going to the non-striker's end. The South Africa wicketkeeper raised his hand and signalled towards the non-striker's end, Zaman turning around to see if his partner had made his ground only to realise de Kock had hoodwinked him.

Former Pakistan quick Shoaib Akhtar questioned whether de Kock's gesture was in the spirit of the game as the incident erupted on social media.

Interestingly, the laws of the game state that it is “unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball”.

South Africa held out to level the ODI series 1-1, and the run out was not consequential as Pakistan needed 31 off the final over after the hosts posted 341-6.

Zaman's 155-ball knock, which included 18 fours and 10 sixes, was the highest ever individual score in the second innings of an ODI.