England all-rounder Ben Stokes ruled out of tests against Black Caps with broken finger

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be sidelined for up to 12 weeks with a broken finger and miss the June test series against the Black Caps.

Stokes will undergo surgery on Monday after scans showed he has fractured his left index finger, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Friday.

The 29-year-old will fly back to England from India, where he is currently with the Rajasthan Royals in the India Premier League (IPL), for the operation in Leeds. He could also be unavailable for England’s limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Stokes, who was this week named the Wisden almanack's leading cricketer of 2020, sustained the injury when completing a catch to dismiss Punjab Kings batsman Chris Gayle in the teams' opening IPL match on Monday.

There was already a chance Stokes would have been unavailable for the test series against the Black Caps because of its clash with the end of the IPL play-offs, finishing with the final on May 30, but his finger injury has ruled him out anyway.

That schedule clash could also still mean New Zealand’s top test players are unavailable for the series, which comes before the Black Caps face India in the World Test Championship final at Southampton’s Rose Bowl from June 18.

The first of the Black Caps cricketers’ and support staff, before heading overseas, were to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Wellington on Saturday.

England’s two-match test series against New Zealand, Stokes’ country of birth, takes place in the first half of June. England’s three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka is from June 23-26 before an ODI series against the Asian country from June 30-July 4. England then play Pakistan in three ODIs from July 8-13.

AT A GLANCE

New Zealand’s June tests

June 2: Black Caps v England at Lord’s, London

June 10: Black Caps v England at Edgbaston, Birmingham

June 18: Black Caps v India at Rose Bowl, Southampton

