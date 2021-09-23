Fielder struck on the helmet unwittingly assists with bizarre wicket in English County Championship

Gloucestershire's Tom Lace was struck on the helmet and the ball deflected straight into his wicketkeeper's gloves for a freakish catch in the English County Championship.

Gloucestershire’s Tom Lace soldiered on after being struck firmly on the helmet in a sickening blow that led to a bizarre wicket in England’s County Championship.

Durham batter Liam Trevaskis' powerful sweep cannoned straight into Lace’s head. The ball rebounded and ballooned gently into the air for wicketkeeper James Bracey to pouch a simple catch off the bowling of Pakistani spinner Zafar Gohar on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time).

Lace was fielding at short leg and tried to duck for cover to evade the kind of shot that gives close fielders nightmares.

GLOUCESTERSHIRE CRICKET/SCREENSHOT Gloucestershire's Tom Lace, left, was struck on the helmet and the ball ballooned up for wicketkeeper James Bracey, right, to take the catch for a bizarre wicket.

But there was not much he could do, other than recoil after the impact.

The fall of Trevaskis' wicket wasn't celebrated as Gloucestershire team-mates quickly checked on Lace before the team’s medical staff rushed on for a concussion check.

More stringent concussion protocols were implemented by the International Cricket Council in 2019, with the introduction of concussion substitutions, and players hit on the head during play have to be assessed for symptoms.

Lace was shaken by the blow but was given the green light to keep playing.

He was stood in the same position, fielding near the bat at short leg, for the next ball only minutes after being struck on the top of his head.

His inadvertent assist to dismiss Trevaskis left Durham 87-8 in their second innings of a four-day match that was ended inside two days in Bristol, with 33 wickets falling and Gohar finishing with match figures of 11-101.

Hosts Gloucestershire won by seven wickets after chasing down their victory target of 54 on day two.

The match at the Bristol County Ground was eventful from the first session on Tuesday (Wednesday NZ time).

Play was suspended after five balls on day one because a helicopter landed on the pitch to treat a patient who had suffered a head injury at a nearby address, the BBC reports.