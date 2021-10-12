Ben Stokes' finger photo raises hopes of cricket return for England's star all-rounder

Ben Stokes pictured in October 2021 gripping a cricket bat for the first time since breaking his left index finger in April 2021.

Ben Stokes has raised England cricket fans’ hopes for the all-rounder’s return after he posted a social media photograph of him gripping a bat for the first time in five months.

New Zealand-born Stokes was not selected for England’s Ashes tour to Australia because he is taking an indefinite sabbatical to prioritise his mental wellbeing, and to recover from breaking his left index finger in April while playing for Indian Premier League club Rajasthan Royals.

There is no date set for Stokes’ return, but English newspapers were quick to republish his photograph of his bandaged finger gripping a bat handle.

Stokes, who had surgery on his finger, wrote: “12th April - Broken finger. 11th October - first time since breaking being able to get it round my handle.”

ECB / Spark Sport Ben Stokes in striking form against West Indies in 2020.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Ben Stokes with the England team in July, just beore announcing he was taking a break from cricket.

The expatriate Kiwi, who grew up in Cumbria and plays for England’s northernmost cricketing county, Durham, added: Stokes adding "Ohhh aye lad" by way of comment.

His posts on Instagram and Twitter, led the Daily Mail to publish a headline, saying: “When's the next plane to Oz?”

Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images Ben Stokes of England hits runs during the fourth test against India in March.

Stokes, 30, is widely regarded as one of the world’s best cricketers, but he has had a tough past year.

He lost his father, former Kiwis rugby league prop Gerard Stokes, who died last December.

The finger injury also left him in constant pain and, in July, he announced he was taking an indefinite break.

But his photograph has now sparked media speculation that he could possibly become a late addition to England’s Ashes campaign.

England's head coach Chris Silverwood said at the squad announcement last weekend that there was no pressure being placed on Stokes.

"Ben is moving forward, the communications I have had with him he is definitely more upbeat.

"But what I will say is there will be no pressure from me for him to rush back. I've said 'when you're ready you call me and we'll make a plan from there'. So there's no pressure from me and no date on it.

"I'm not going to tell him when he comes back. I'll be led by him and my concern first and foremost is his wellbeing."