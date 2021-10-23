Canterbury again the team to beat in New Zealand's men's domestic cricket season

Will Williams and his Canterbury team-mates loom as the side to beat again this season.

ANALYSIS: Tying to predict which sides will flourish in domestic cricket is akin to assessing an iceberg.

What’s imposing and grabs the attention is on the surface, but it’s the hidden depth that forms the basis, and has the greatest impact at collision time.

That’ll be how the six teams best navigate the men’s 2021/22 season which starts on Saturday, with two games in the first-class Plunket Shield competition.

NZ CRICKET Former test captain joins NZ coaching staff in Dubai one day after securing a fourth IPL title with Chennai Super Kings.

At first glance, Northern Districts have a stacked squad, but it’s unlikely they’ll get much productivity in the four-day, Ford Trophy and Super Smash campaigns from Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner.

READ MORE:

* Black Caps not fazed by warm-up losses as Kane Williamson's elbow injury flares up

* Twenty20 World Cup: Early upset shows this tournament is a tricky business for crystal ball gazing

* Black Caps lose T20 World Cup warm-up to England, but Martin Guptill shows good form



In stark contrast, the Otago squad doesn’t even poke its head above the water line in terms of international representation – none of the Volts have a New Zealand Cricket contract. But that ensures new coach Dion Ebrahim will be able to constantly field a settled unit in all three formats.

The Black Caps schedule for the home summer is yet to be revealed, but we know they’re going to be involved in the Twenty20 World Cup for the next fortnight at least, before the test squad heads to India for three T20Is and two tests.

The there’s the likelihood after Christmas of home tests and T20Is against Bangladesh, ODIs versus the Netherlands and two tests and a few T20Is against South Africa, amid four white-ball internationals in Australia in late January/early February.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Northern Districts and Wellington won’t see much of Kane Williamson and Devon Conway respectively this domestic cricket season.

That won’t leave much room for star power in the domestic sides bar the rare possible Super Smash cameo, with the T20 schedule set to be revealed on Wednesday.

There’s also the interruption to the start of the season caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and its associated restrictions on training and travelling – hence why there’s no Auckland or Northern Districts in action in Round One of the four-day programme, nor an appearance from Ross Taylor.

So which Major Associations are best-placed to flourish, after Canterbury came close to sweeping all before them last summer?

AUCKLAND

Coach: Heinrich Malan.

Last season: Fourth in the Plunket Shield, fifth in the Ford Trophy, fifth in the Super Smash.

Contracted: Adithya Ashok, Cole Briggs, Mark Chapman, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Matthew Gibson, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Robert O'Donnell, William O'Donnell, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, George Worker.

Black Caps contracted: Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Phillips.

Prospects: While Kyle Jamieson is likely to be tied up with the Black Caps for the next five months, the other three players with NZC contracts could still make appearances for the Aces in various formats as they’re not viewed as test cricketers.

Add in T20 international Mark Chapman and Heinrich Malan may be pleasantly pleased with what he has at his disposal.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Robbie O'Donnell of Auckland sweeps during their Super Smash Twenty20 match versus the Wellington Firebirds in Wellington in January.

Auckland’s batting is bound to be their strength – the O’Donnell brothers give them a solid middle-order spine while the addition of veteran left-hand opener George Worker will further boost run production. Sean Solia is an exciting all-round talent, but the bowling lineup appears to lack penetration and could limit their title prospects.

NORTHERN DISTRICTS

Coach: Graeme Aldridge.

Last season: Second in the Plunket Shield, second in the Ford Trophy, fourth in the Super Smash.

Contracted: Peter Bocock, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Henry Cooper, Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Bharat Popli, Brett Randell, Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert, Freddy Walker, Joe Walker, Anurag Verma.

Black Caps contracted: Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Northern Districts batter Joe Carter hits out during the Ford Trophy final against Canterbury in March.

Prospects: Even without their Black Caps superstars, ND have the potential to contend for silverware as they did last season.

Joe Carter and Jeet Raval will score runs while a better season than last is likely from Henry Cooper. NZ under-19 star Kristian Clarke is a promising all-rounder while Scott Kuggeleijn will likely carry a big bowling load. It’s possible ND may get decent doses of Colin de Grandhomme, Neil Wagner and Tim Seifert during summer, which could be enough to see them land a trophy.

CENTRAL DISTRICTS

Coach: Rob Walter.

Last season: Fifth in the Plunket Shield, last in the Ford Trophy, third in the Super Smash.

Contracted: Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Joey Field, Greg Hay, Jayden Lennox, Christian Leopard, Adam Milne, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Blair Tickner, Ray Toole, Ben Wheeler, Bayley Wiggins.

Black Caps contracted: Ross Taylor, Will Young.

Prospects: The Stags may get to see a lot of Taylor and Young (who misses the opening Shield game with a wrist injury) this season, which would make a massive difference to their batting.

JOHN VELVIN/STUFF Seth Rance helps give Central Districts huge depth in their bowling.

That would make them a dangerous foe in all formats, as Rob Walter, in his first year in charge after moving from Otago, has a welter of bowling firepower, with fringe Black Caps Adam Milne, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner and Doug Bracewell backed up by Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler and Ray Toole.

WELLINGTON

Coach: Glenn Pocknall.

Last season: Last in the Plunket Shield, third in the Ford Trophy, Super Smash winners.

Contracted: Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Luke Georgeson, Jamie Gibson, Troy Johnson, Callum McLachlan, Iain McPeake, Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Michael Snedden, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband,

Black Caps contracted: Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jimmy Neesham.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Wellington Firebirds batsman Finn Allen was a star in last season's Super Smash Twenty20 competition.

Prospects: The Firebirds will need to get used to not having Devon Conway plundering runs in all three formats like he has since his arrival, with international duties now taking precedent.

That adds a bigger onus on young stars Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra and Jakob Bhula, while Tom Blundell will be a key figure with bat and gloves. Nathan Smith’s move from Otago gives the capital an all-rounder capable of big things, as is Luke Georgeson, while tearaway quick Ben Sears will be worth watching after his first taste of international cricket.

CANTERBURY

Coach: Peter Fulton.

Last season: Plunket Shield winners, Ford Trophy winners, second in the Super Smash.

Contracted: Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Harry Chamberlain, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher, Andrew Hazeldine, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie, Ed Nuttall, Will O'Rourke, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams.

Black Caps contracted: Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls.

Prospects: Only Devon Conway’s match-changing innings prevented a clean sweep of the prizes last season by Peter Fulton’s troops.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Cam Fletcher directs traffic for Canterbury during their Super Smash campaign last season.

Canterbury romped away with the Plunket Shield and were deserving one-day victors also. Their bowlers produced a swag of wickets, led by Will Williams and Fraser Sheat and with Matt Henry likely available early, look to again have a potent seam and swing attack. There’s no better individual story this season than Andrew Hazeldine’s either.

Cam Fletcher’s runs were valuable in all formats and while there will be fewer Daryl Mitchell sightings in red and black, some input from Henry Nicholls and backed by strength in depth again makes them the side to beat.

OTAGO

Coach: Dion Ebrahim.

Last season: Third in the Plunket Shield, fourth in the Ford Trophy, last in the Super Smash.

Contracted: Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Jake Gibson, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Angus McKenzie, Jarrod McKay, Travis Muller, Dale Phillips, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon, Mitch Renwick, Hamish Rutherford.

Black Caps contracted: None.

Prospects: Can a side that doesn’t feature even one of the top twenty players in the country win a title?

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Jacob Duffy of Otago celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Devon Conway of Wellington during their Plunket Shield match at the Basin Reserve last November.

With no international commitments, bar a possible call-up again for Jacob Duffy, the Volts will be a united, focused unit across all three formats. Much will be expected of veteran batters Hamish Rutherford and Neil Broom, especially with Dean Foxcroft denied entry into New Zealand, while Duffy will need more support than he had during last season's Shield campaign.

AT A GLANCE

PLUNKET SHIELD, ROUND ONE

From 10.30am, Saturday 23 to Tuesday 27 October: Canterbury v Central Stags, Hagley Oval; Wellington Firebirds v Otago Volts, Basin Reserve.