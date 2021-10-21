Australian quick James Pattinson calls time on international career in pre-Ashes blow

Australian quick James Pattinson has retired from international cricket at the age of 31 after being plagued by injuries.

Speed demon James Pattinson has retired from international cricket in a blow to Australia’s fast bowling stocks leading into the side’s defence of the Ashes urn this season.

The Victorian has been plagued by stress fractures in his back through his career, but it was a knee injury that is sidelining him from the start of the Sheffield Shield, compromising his Ashes preparation, which brought the curtain down on his career in the baggy green at the age of 31.

The speedster will continue playing longer-form cricket for Victoria and possibly in England but will not be adding to his 21 tests, the last of which came in Sydney in January last year.

There will now be added pressure on the big three of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc to shoulder the pace burden in the Ashes.

Pattinson’s call will come as a shock to many though those close to have him have been aware he was considering his future due to his struggles with injury.

“Leading into pre-season I really wanted to give the Ashes a crack but in the end I haven’t had the preparation I would have liked heading into the coming season,” Pattinson said.

“If I was to be part of the Ashes I would need to do myself and my team-mates justice. I didn’t want to be in a position of battling with my body when you need to be 100 per cent fit and ready to go at any time. That would not be fair to myself or the team.

“It was then I felt that instead of trying to play at the very highest level, knowing I have only got three or four years of cricket left, I would focus more on Victoria, helping the young guys develop, perhaps some cricket in England and spending more time with my family.

Armed with an old-school fast bowler’s snarl, Pattinson was also extremely skilled, his combination of pace and swing reaping him 81 wickets at 26.33, while he was also handy with the bat, averaging 26.06 in the lower order. He also played 15 one-day internationals and four Twenty20s for his country.

National selection chair George Bailey spoke glowingly of Pattinson’s wholehearted approach to the game.

“Everyone who has played with Patto has thrived on his competitive nature and the sheer pride he takes in playing for his country,” Bailey said.

“James epitomises what it means to play for Australia, the sacrifices you make and the hurdles you have to overcome on the journey.

“But his record speaks for itself, he has been a wonderful player. We would have loved to have seen a lot more of him over the years.”

Big things were expected of Pattinson when he burst onto the test arena in 2011 but a string of serious injuries, predominantly stress fractures back, prevented him from posting similar numbers to those of his contemporaries.