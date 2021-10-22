Vaccination mandate for sports fans under new Covid strategy

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says if people want to do the things they love this summer, they need to get vaccinated.

Sports fans who want to support their favourite team this summer will have to be vaccinated.

On Friday morning the government announced vaccine certificates will be required to access venues and events under the new Covid-19 green-orange-red traffic light system.

The new framework will come into place once local District Health Boards have reached 90 per cent vaccination rate, with the government reviewing the strategy in late November.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Cricket fans will have to be vaccinated to enter domestic cricket venues

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said those who want to get out and about this summer need to be vaccinated.

"If you want a summer ... If you want to go to ... a sports event, get vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated, there will be everyday things you will miss out on,” she said.

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner welcomes the announcement, as it brings the venue “one step closer to reopening for events.” Eden Park will host three major women’s World Cups – cricket, rugby and football – in the next three years.

He said the health and safety of Eden Park patrons “always remain our priority” but said the ground is still working through processes on how and where vaccination certificates will be displayed. He said checking certificates at the gate could increase queues and entry wait times, so he is looking abroad to see how over event providers have implemented the vaccine certificate mandate.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Fans entering Eden Park will have to to have a vaccination certificate

“Mandated vaccination certificates will avoid the ongoing postponement and cancellation of events due to changes in alert levels. Implementing these measures will give our sector the confidence needed to proceed with planning and delivering major events,” he said.

“Similarly, I believe this will provide fans with the confidence they need to purchase tickets and attend events at the venue.”

The Basin Reserve is hosting the opening round of the Plunket Shield domestic cricket competition this weekend between Wellington and Otago. As Wellington is still under Covid-19 Alert Level 2, fans are not required to show their vaccine status, but will be required to wear a mask and social distance.

Under current guidelines, Cricket Wellington has not mandated vaccinations for staff, players or contractors, but under the new framework, that is set to change.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Fans who want to sit on the Basin Reserve embankment this summer will require a vaccination certificate.

Cricket Wellington chief executive Cam Mitchell said anyone coming into the venue will need to adhere to vaccination certificate requirements.

“It helps us build towards a great summer. Obviously it could be an exciting opportunity for people to be out, safe at the Basin Reserve, enjoying cricket,” he said.

Mitchell said he’s still working through guidelines with Sport New Zealand and New Zealand Cricket regarding how the new mandate will impact community and club level cricket.

The International Cricket Council is keeping a close eye on developments as the Women’s World Cup, hosted by New Zealand, is only five months away. ICC's Claire Furlong said the organisation has an independent Bio-Security Advisory Committee that provides guidance in all Covid related issues.

She said the ICC takes the lead from authorities in determining entry to major cricket events, including the current T20 World Cup being played in the United Arab Emirates. Fans attending games in Oman and Abu Dhabi must be vaccinated while those in Dubai and Sharjah do not need to be. Under the new traffic-light system in New Zealand, fans attending World Cup venues will have to present vaccine certificates.

Many elite level athletes have already been vaccinated. Those who represented New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were required to receive the vaccine. The White Ferns, and Black Caps, who won the World Test Championship in June and are currently in the UAE for the T20 World Cup, have all been vaccinated. The All Blacks received the Covid-19 vaccine ahead of the Bledisloe Cup in August. The Black Ferns were also vaccinated before leaving for their Northern tour.

At a community level, no community sport is able to go ahead under the current Covid Alert Level 3, however for those in Level 2, Sport NZ guidelines states community sporting events are considered a gathering and the 100-person limit applies. Sport facilities are also meant to display tracing QR codes.

A Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet spokesperson said in a statement to Stuff that consultation with a “wide range of people” including the sport sector will occur, with more details on the new framework’s implementation being released by November.

MARC SHANNON/PHOTOSPORT/Stuff Tennis New Zealand chief executive Julie Paterson said more time is needed to consider how the mandate will impact community sport.

Tennis New Zealand chief executive Julie Paterson said the new mandate is nuanced, and she is seeking more guidance on how it might apply to tennis clubs. She said since tennis is an outdoor game, social distancing is possible, and the sport can be engaged in without people entering clubrooms.

“What we will have to do is get more understanding about the vaccination certificate and how it will be managed,” she said.

“Tennis clubs are going to be a part of a massive variety of sporting entities that may be considered venues, and we’re trying to have a cohesive approach across sport around the framework ... all of us want to take the time to consider this thoroughly.”

For coaches going into schools, they are covered by the mandate for those in education to be vaccinated, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

“I’ve acknowledged that making vaccinations mandatory for teachers and others working on school sites wasn’t an easy decision. We’ve had to balance the right to choose with the risk Covid-19 presents to students, including those under 12 – who at this stage can’t be vaccinated,” he said.

“While schools and kura will need to make sure that only fully vaccinated people are onsite and delivering services to children and young people from January 1, the role of schools and kura right now is to encourage their staff of the benefits and importance of getting vaccinated, and the Ministry will support them to do that.”