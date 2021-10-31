T20 World Cup: England embarrass Aussies in eight-wicket flogging

England go three from three at T20 World Cup after hammering Australia by eight wickets.

Australia have been handed a massive Twenty20 World Cup reality check, thumped by England and dumped out of the top two of their group.

In a Saturday night horror show, Australia were rolled for just 125 before England chased it down with eight wickets and 50 balls to spare.

It marked Australia's biggest ever defeat in terms of balls remaining, as Jos Buttler thumped an unbeaten 71 from 32 balls to severely damage Australia's net run-rate.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Jonny Bairstow of England celebrates following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup win over Australia.

With two games left in the group, Australia are equal on points with South Africa and must now beat West Indies and Bangladesh to give themselves their best chance of progressing.

READ MORE:

* India beware: Black Caps' record at global events sets stage for T20 World Cup clash

* Australian greats Alan Davidson, Ashley Mallett die within a day of each other

* T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Asif Ali blasts four sixes in one over; West Indies revive title defence



No Australian was spared in the flogging, with only Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc scoring at more than a run a ball with the bat after late cameos.

Captain Aaron Finch played a stabilising knock after the early flurry of wickets with 44 from 48, while Ashton Agar was the only other man to make 20.

Defending their lowest first-innings score in a T20 World Cup match, Starc went for 0-37 from his three overs, Cummins 0-14 from his one and Adam Zampa 3-37 from his three.

In total, England whacked eight sixes as Buttler in particular went big down the ground in a remorseless assault on Australia's bowlers.

Zampa and Agar (1-15) had the only success, with the former removing Jason Roy lbw for 22 and the latter getting Dawid Malan caught behind for eight.

But any joy was short-lived, as England all but booked a spot in the semi-final and left in Australia in a battle with South Africa to be the other team to go through.

After bringing Agar in for Mitch Marsh in a move designed to revert to five specialist bowlers, Australia were beaten in every facet.

Francois Nel/Getty Images Australia celebrate a rare wicket against England.

Chris Woakes was the destroyer early, removing David Warner for one and Glenn Maxwell for six to finish with 2-23, while Chris Jordan took 3-17.

The pair combined brilliantly for Steve Smith's wicket, as he tried to pull a Jordan ball that moved away from him and Woakes took it one-handed at mid-on.

It helped leave Australia at 3-21 at the end of the six-over powerplay, bettering only Papua New Guinea's 4-17 against Bangladesh as the worst in the tournament.

In comparison, England were 0-66 after six overs in their chase in the best start of the tournament so far.

Things rarely got better for Australia from there, with Marcus Stoinis removed by Adil Rashid for the eighth time in his career when a wrong'un had him lbw for a duck and Australia 4-21.

Such was Australia's battle, they hit just 12 boundaries before Starc was caught behind on the last delivery of the innings to end their agony with the bat and begin it with the ball.