Afghanistan thump Namibia as former captain retires at Twenty20 World Cup
Afghanistan gave a perfect farewell present to Asghar Afghan with a thumping 62-run victory over Namibia in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.
Asghar made 31 off 23 balls in his last international appearance, which lifted Afghanistan to 160-5 after captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bat in the Group 2 game.
Namibia batsmen fell against the slower deliveries of Afghanistan fast bowlers and limped to 98-9 with David Wiese top-scoring with 26 off 30 balls.
READ MORE:
* Black Caps opener Martin Guptill fit to face India at T20 World Cup after toe blow
* Twenty20 World Cup: Black Caps, India both staring down the barrel ahead of epic group clash
* T20 World Cup: Quinton de Kock takes knee as South Africa beat Sri Lanka
* T20 World Cup: England embarrass Aussies in eight-wicket flogging
Fast bowler Hamid Hassan, playing his first T20 international in five years, picked up 3-9 while Naveen-ul-Haq polished off the top order to finish with 3-27.
Former captain Asghar, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday, was given a guard of honour by Namibia fielders as he walked out to bat midway through the innings. He belted three fours and a six before scooping a catch to backward point in the penultimate over.
Afghanistan, who have two tough games in hand against New Zealand and India, have four points from three games. They lost a nail-biting game to Pakistan by five wickets when hard-hitting Asif Ali smashed four sixes in the penultimate over.
Namibia have two points from two games after beating Scotland in their opening game.
AP