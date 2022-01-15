Ashes: England's Stuart Broad angry at 'robot' camera in fifth test v Australia

England fast bowler Stuart Broad was put off by the camera zooming around the boundary in Hobart.

“Stop moving the robot!”

Frustrated bowlers have yelled a lot of interesting things in test cricket, but that felt like a first from Stuart Broad.

Steve Bell/Getty Images Stuart Broad of England during the fifth test in the Ashes series against Australia in Hobart.

The veteran English pace bowler stopped in his run-up on day two of the fifth and final test of the Ashes series against Australia in Hobart on Sunday.

Broad was distracted by the ‘Fox Rover' camera zooming around the ground near the boundary at Bellerive Oval as the visitors sought to dismiss the Australian tail-order in their first innings.

Screenshot The Fox Rover boundary camera which annoyed England bowler Stuart Broad in Hobart. (FILE PHOTO)

It’s been a frustrating tour for Broad and his England team-mates, with the hosts winning the first three tests before the visitors just held on for a draw in Sydney.

Broad did get some joy by taking the last wicket by bowling Nathan Lyon as Australia were dismissed for 303, with Broad returning figures of 3-59.