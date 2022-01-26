'We're all toey about it': Aussie cricketers unnerved by Pakistan terrorist attacks

Pat Cummins and his team after the third Ashes test at the MCG. Some are concerned ahead of the tour to Pakistan.

Some Australian players are becoming increasingly concerned about terrorist attacks in Pakistan, as Cricket Australia finalises details of a tour scheduled for March and April.

Plans are well advanced for Australia’s first tour to Pakistan in almost 24 years, but a number of recent deadly attacks, including one in Lahore last week, where the Australians will spend most of the tour, have unsettled players.

“We’re all toey about it,” one source close to the team told the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Associated Press reported that on Thursday a powerful bomb struck a crowded bazaar in Lahore, killing at least three people and wounding 28.

Cricket Australia said in a statement that the safety and wellbeing of players and support staff was its priority.

“Cricket Australia (CA) and the Pakistan Cricket Board continue to work closely in planning the tour and are in regular contact with our respective governments,” the statement said.

“A constructive pre-tour visit of Pakistan was undertaken by CA and Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) representatives in December, with detailed planning and preparation for the tour ongoing.

“We continue to have regular and open discussions with our players and support staff on the extensive security, biosecurity and operational arrangements for the tour.”

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid told a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday that the current wave of terrorism had increased about 35 per cent to 38 per cent since August 15, when Taliban fighters had entered the Afghanistan capital of Kabul last year.

Rick Rycroft/AP Australian batter Usman Khawaja is set to return to the country of his birth – if the tour to Pakistan goes ahead.

The Express Tribune published a report from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), claiming the country has witnessed a 56 per cent surge in militant attacks last year despite a one-month ceasefire by the Pakistan Taliban.

This was after a consistent decline in militant attacks during the previous six years.

“PICSS statistics show that the militants have carried out 294 attacks in 2021 in which 395 people were killed, including 186 civilians and 192 security forces personnel,” the Express Tribune reported.

“At least 629 people were injured, including 400 civilians and 217 security forces personnel. Pakistani security forces also killed 188 militants and arrested at least 222 suspected militants during the year.”

Australia’s chairman of selectors, George Bailey, was reassured by the two player and support staff briefings he sat in on.

“The security sounds very, very robust and very, very thorough,” Bailey said.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia announced a squad on Tuesday for next month’s Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in Australia but delayed announcing a preliminary squad for the Pakistan tour.

Bailey said details of the tour were still being finalised.

Four players who were not part of Australia’s successful T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE last October have been included in a 16-man squad for a five-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka.

Travis Head has been chosen after being player of the Ashes, along with Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques, Big Bash player of the year Ben McDermott and Jhye Richardson.

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, who is recovering from a hamstring strain, are being rested while leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson has been left out.

Matches will be played in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne from February 11 to 20.

AT A GLANCE

Australian squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.