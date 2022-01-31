Ross Taylor tops up CD Stags squad for resumption of one-dayers

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor comes into the Central Districts side to play Auckland in Palmerston North on Tuesday.

Central Districts have been given a boost from the presence of New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor as they look to launch back into the one-day competition.

CD play Auckland at Palmerston North’s Fitzherbert Park on Tuesday and the Stags have named a strong team for the game, including Taylor, who recently played his last test, but still has one-day series against Australia and the Netherlands in March and April before he retires.

But for now he’s in the CD team and is a welcome addition for coach Rob Walter. Taylor has been training in Hamilton, but joined the Stags in Palmerston North on Monday.

“Having his presence back in the side is always good, a guy with his experience and quality,” Walter said.

READ MORE:

* Black Caps' loss is Stags' gain with Ajaz Patel addition for Super Smash

* Super Smash: Seth Rance zaps Otago Volts with five-wicket haul as Central Stags stay top

* Bumper summer of cricket gets bigger with another Stags game



Even though Taylor is retiring from international cricket, he has said he would be available for CD until the end of the season, then decide whether to continue playing domestic cricket.

Walter said they were taking Taylor’s availability for CD “bit by bit”.

“In the short term it’s around competing for us in the Ford Trophy competition. Obviously he’s not done in international 50-over cricket yet.

“He will be looking to use these games as a part of his preparation to play for the Black Caps in whatever cricket events are at the back end of season.

“But he’s signalled his intent to play for CD, which is great.”

Taylor comes into the squad as a swap for spinner Ajaz Patel, who injured his calf playing against Auckland.

It will be CD’s third game of the one-day competition, while every other side has played four or more games.

CD beat Northern Districts by six wickets in Hamilton at the start of January, but their other game against ND in December was rained off.

Due to the scheduling this year the start of the one-day competition was fit in while the Super Smash twenty20 competition was still going.

CD finished fourth in the Super Smash, but Walter said they were setting their sights on earning a finals spot in the 50-over format.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Central Districts coach Rob Walter wants to earn a finals berth in the one-day competition.

“With the Super Smash done it gives us a real opportunity to hit the reset button and challenge hard for the final spell of Ford Trophy, starting with this game,” Walter said.

“It looks like Auckland will put out a strong team as well. It should be a very good game.”

Along with Taylor, CD also have fellow New Zealand batsman Will Young to form a strong batting lineup along with Tom Bruce and Dane Cleaver.

Fast bowler Adam Milne, who missed the past month with a knee niggle, played in their last twenty20 game against Auckland and is in the side again this week.

It will be the second time Auckland and CD have clashed in Palmerston North this season after their twenty20 match on December 27, which Auckland won by four wickets.

The Auckland side includes Black Caps batsmen Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman and Glenn Phillips, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, spinner Will Somerville and former CD batsman George Worker, who is the competition’s leading run scorer with 285.

CD: Ben Smith, Dane Cleaver, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (captain), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field.

Auckland (from): Adithya Ashok, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Robert O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, George Worker.