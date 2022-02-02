Mark Boucher to coach South Africa in two tests versus Black Caps before hearing

South African head coach Mark Boucher will be in charge of the side for the two-test series against the Black Caps, despite facing gross misconduct charges.

Mark Boucher will remain South Africa’s head coach for the two-test series against New Zealand this month, ahead of disciplinary proceedings which may see him lose his job.

Boucher faces gross misconduct charges at a hearing which this week was scheduled for mid-May.

That allows the former wicketkeeper-batter to coach the Proteas against the Black Caps this month, and he’ll also oversee the South African men’s side for two tests and three ODIs at home against Bangladesh in March and April.

The South African side is expected to arrive in New Zealand later this week ahead of the first test at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval, starting on February 17. The second test will be played at the same venue from February 25-March 1.

READ MORE:

* South Africa coach Mark Boucher charged with gross misconduct over racism claims

* 'Blatantly racist': South African cricketing greats Graeme Smith, AB de Villiers and Mark Boucher accused of racism

* Proteas batsman Quinton de Kock exposes a bitter rift that still haunts South Africa



Boucher’s hearing is expected to cover racism allegations from former South African team-mate Paul Adams, how Boucher handled the Black Lives Matter issue with the players of colour in the team last year and his relationship with former assistant coach Enoch Nkwe.

“We welcome this ruling, and it gives Mark the opportunity to focus on his duties as the head coach,” Boucher’s lawyer Mohammed Chavoos said following the hearing dates being confirmed.

ANDREW VOERMAN/STUFF Cricket World Cup boss Andrea Nelson speaks on the impact of the shift to the red traffic light setting.

“It also enables his legal team to properly prepare for the May hearings. Mark also looks forward to establishing that the allegations made against him are misconstrued and unjustified.”

Reecently, current South African one-day captain Temba Bavuma admitted it had been a “challenging period for the team, for the players, for particular members of management”.

“There's been a lot of scrutiny surrounding the team and surrounding the organisation, so to manage the conversations happening around the change-room and to ensure our energy is 100 per cent geared towards performing out there, for me, has been the biggest challenge.”

Uncredited/AP South Africa's Dean Elgar led his team to a test series win over India recently.

Opening batter Dean Elgar will captain the South African test squad, which features off-spinner Simon Harmer, who last played for the Proteas in India in 2015 and has since starred in county cricket in England.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who missed South Africa’s 2-1 home test series win over India recently with a hip injury, remains sidelined while there is a recall for seamer Lutho Sipamla.

Kagiso Rabada will spearhead the South African pace attack, along with new rookie sensation Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi.

South Africa squad for the two tests against New Zealand: Dean Elgar (capt), Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.