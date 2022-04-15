Canterbury topple champions Auckland on final day of Plunket Shield

Cole McConchie celebrates the wicket of Martin Guptill on the final day of the Plunket Shield cricket match between Canterbury and Auckland at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln.

Canterbury clinched second spot in the Plunket Shield after rolling champions Auckland on the final day of the cricket season on Friday.

Auckland, already crowned domestic first-class champions before a ball was bowled in the final match of a Covid-affected season, could not hold out on the last day at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln and suffered a 98-run loss.

Starting the day on 6-0 and chasing 372 for victory, a draw was always going to be Auckland’s best bet but the home team had other ideas and kept chipping away with regular wickets throughout the final day.

William O’Donnell strode to the crease after the early loss of George Worker and was still there at the end, unbeaten on 119 when he watched No 11 Ben Lister edge one from Will Williams to third slip, ending Auckland’s resistance at 273.

Williams claimed 3-37 and fellow opener Will O’Rourke took 3-56, while Canterbury skipper Cole McConchie snared the two key wickets of Black Caps internationals Martin Guptill (33) and Mark Chapman (17) with his offspinners.

It was Auckland’s only loss of the season. After a lockdown-delayed start to the unusual summer, the Aces completed their title-winning campaign with five wins, one loss, one draw and one abandoned match.