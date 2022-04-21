Black Caps wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert tests positive for Covid-19 at IPL
Black Caps wicketkeeper/batter Tim Seifert has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time.
Seifert’s latest positive result came just before the start of his Delhi Capitals team's Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings in Mumbai overnight (NZ time).
The 27-year-old previously caught the coronavirus in India in May last year while in transit returning to New Zealand after the postponement of the IPL.
The positive result emerged after a round of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted, ESPN Cricinfo reported, with Seifert moved to a facility away from the team hotel to isolate.
Seifert is the sixth member of the Capitals set-up to test positive, with Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh the other member of the playing squad.
The New Zealand international told Stuff last year how he feared the worst when was the only overseas IPL player left in India.