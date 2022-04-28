Ben Stokes named new England test cricket captain

Christchurch-born allrounder Ben Stokes has been named as the new England test cricket captain.

Stokes will succeed Joe Root as captain after Root stepped aside earlier in April following the poor tour of the West Indies.

The new captain’s first assignment will be against the Black Caps.

England open a three-test series against New Zealand at Lord’s in London on June 2.

Ricardo Mazalan/AP Ben Stokes has been named the new England test cricket captain.

READ MORE:

* Ben Stokes set to be named England test cricket captain

* England's new test cricket coach will have just weeks to prepare for Black Caps

* Rain delays Ben Stokes' low-key cricket return ahead of Ashes series



Stokes was named as the new captain about 10pm on Thursday night (NZT).

“I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team. This is a real privilege, and I’m excited about getting started this summer,” Stokes said.

“I want to thank Joe [Root] for everything he has done for English Cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world. He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role.”

Allrounder Stokes had previously been Root’s vice-captain.

Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key, said he had “no hesitation” in offering the role to Stokes.

“He epitomises the mentality and approach we want to take this team forward into the next era of red-ball cricket.

“I am delighted that he has accepted, and he is ready for the added responsibility and the honour. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity.”

Stokes is the 81st captain of the England Men’s test team.

He made his test debut in December 2013 and has represented England 79 times at this level.

Stokes was named vice-captain in February 2017. He stood in as captain when Root was absent during the summer of 2020. He has 5061 Test runs and has taken 174 wickets with the ball.