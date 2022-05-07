Brendon McCullum a target as England look to finalise new coaching team for Black Caps series

Stead hopes to have Williamson back for their three-Test tour of England in June but won't rush him in if he isn't 100 per cent.

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum is reportedly on England’s coaching wishlist after the sacking of Chris Silverwood.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) have yet to confirm a replacement for Silverwood, who was axed as head coach in February after England were hammered 4-0 in last summer’s Ashes series in Australia.

Paul Collingwood was promoted from assistant to interim head coach for their last tour of the West Indies.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Could Brendon McCullum coach England?

Former test batter Rob Key has since been appointed the ECB’s new managing director of cricket and the UK’s Daily Mail reports that McCullum is among a list of candidates being approached for a role in their new coaching team.

McCullum, 40, retired from playing in 2019 and is coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

If McCullum was to join England’s coaching set-up in time, his first matches could be against the Black Caps in next month’s three-test series in England.

Alastair Grant/AP Chris Silverwood, left, was sacked as England coach after the Ashes and Joe Root has since resigned as test captain.

McCullum has a strong relationship with England’s one-day international captain, Eoin Morgan, who is among the leading figures Key has spoken to while searching for new coaches.

“I’ve spoken to Eoin about red-ball cricket as well. Eoin is someone I would speak to about so many different things, and in terms of white-ball cricket he’s on top of all that,” Key told the Daily Mail.

“He knows what he wants and he knows a lot of the coaches around, so he is one of the first ports of call for that.”

Gareth Copley/Getty Images England one-day captain Eoin Morgan, left, with interim head coach Paul Collingwood in the West Indies.

McCullum and Morgan have worked together in T20 cricket and were the coach and captain respectively at Kolkata in last year’s IPL.

While England’s one-day sides have thrived in recent years, the test team has performed poorly, winning just one of their last 17 tests.

Joe Root resigned as test captain after losing another series against the West Indies in March. Ben Stokes has been appointed their new skipper in red-ball cricket.

The ECB are reportedly looking at naming separate test and one-day coaches, which would make England the only major cricket nation to split head coaching roles.

Other candidates reportedly being targeted are ex-South Africa and India coach Gary Kirsten, as well as Collingwood and former Australia batter Simon Katich.

Justin Langer, who led Australia to their resounding Ashes win over England, was heavily linked, too, but ruled himself out. He resigned as Australia coach in February.