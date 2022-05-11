Former England batter Graham Thorpe seriously ill in hospital

Former England batter and coach Graham Thorpe has been hospitalised with a serious illness, the country’s players’ union said.

The 52-year-old Thorpe left his role in England’s coaching staff after the Ashes in January and has since accepted the job as head coach of Afghanistan.

“Graham Thorpe has recently fallen seriously ill and is currently in hospital receiving treatment,” read a statement issued by the Professional Cricketers’ Association at the request of his family.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Former England batsman and coach Graham Thorpe has been hospitalised with a serious illness.

“His prognosis is unclear at this stage, and we ask for privacy for him and his family at this time. Our thoughts are with Graham and his family.”

READ MORE:

* Black Caps coach Gary Stead wary of new-look England for three-test series

* Australian cricket coach Ryan Campbell details his near-death saga after cardiac arrest

* Henry Nicholls in doubt for Black Caps test tour of England due to calf injury

* Black Cap Tim Southee benefits from umpiring clanger in Kolkata's IPL win



Thorpe played 100 tests for England, scoring 16 centuries, before retiring in 2005. He started his coaching career in Australia before joining the England and Wales Cricket Board as a batting coach.

He was an assistant coach for the men’s team under Trevor Bayliss and Chris Silverwood.