Andrew Strauss says Brendon McCullum 'blew us away' in interview for England job

Former England captain Andrew Strauss says Brendon McCullum “knocked it out the park” in his interview to become England’s new test coach.

Strauss was part of the interview panel which heard the former Black Caps captain’s pitch for the job and said he “blew us away with his clarity of thinking”.

McCullum was appointed England’s test coach on Friday (NZ time) and his first task will be to prepare the team for a three-test series next month against New Zealand in June.

Sandeep Shetty/Sportzpics via Photosport Brendon McCullum, pictured at Kolkata Knight Riders training in last year’s IPL, is England’s new test coach.

Strauss, the former director of cricket for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), is a strategic advisor to the ECB and heard two days of interviews job with chief executive Tom Harrison, performance director Mo Bobat and managing director Rob Key.

The former opening batter said he was delighted with the appointment of McCullum, whose selection has divided other ex-England captains, fearing it’s a “big risk” but an exciting choice nonetheless.

Strauss said the appointment process was not just about how well McCullum interviewed for the role.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Andrew Strauss was on the interview panel which heard Brendon McCullum’s pitch for the job.

“They're about approach, really, and about the reputation that people have and I know he's the sort of guy that the England players will look up to and he'll be able to show them the way,” Strauss said at a media event in the UK.

“He's done that with New Zealand cricket as captain, he's done that in the short-format tournaments he's been involved with. I think he's going to make a massive impact on English cricket. He's got such clarity of thought and approach.

"He's a guy who keeps the game of cricket very simple but he's got a positive intent in everything he does and that's exactly what the England test team need right at the moment: some good, strong leadership, some direction. I know Brendon is just so excited about the prospect of coming out here and not just trying to take the English cricket team forward but also doing his bit to take test cricket forward generally."

England, who are selecting separate coaches for the test and one-day teams, are yet to name a coach for their more successful white-ball sides.

Their test team hit rock bottom last summer, losing 4-0 to Australia in the Ashes, and has won only one of its last 17 tests.

Former coach Chris Silverwood was sacked in February and Joe Root has stood down as test captain.

Ross Setford/NZPA Andrew Strauss sweeps in front of Brendon McCullum in a test between the Black Caps and England in Napier in 2008.

Ben Stokes was last month confirmed as Root’s replacement and will combine with McCullum when England host the Black Caps in three tests in June.

Strauss said McCullum’s positive approach made him the right man to lift England’s struggling test side.

"The first thing is about mindset, and embedding that mindset in the players. There might be a couple of selection changes, players that play in that style naturally, I would have thought. But the most important thing of all is the connection and alignment between him and Ben Stokes, the captain: them forging a strong, productive relationship is going to be crucial,” he said.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Ben Stokes is England’s new test captain.

"He's a very positive guy with a very clear mindset and he will embed that in that test team at a time when confidence is a bit low and people need a bit of clarity and direction. He's an impressive guy. He can't wait to start – and quite frankly, I can't wait for him to start.

"He was just unbelievably ambitious [as a player]. He used to run down the wicket against some of the quickest bowlers in the world, he always took the positive option, he wasn't scared of failing.

"He wasn't scared of making mistakes and I think that's what this test team needs a bit at the moment. They need someone to back them, they need someone to give them confidence and inspire them and they need to actually break the shackles and realise how good they are and I think he's the perfect person to do that."